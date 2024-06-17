In the contemporary digital landscape, monitors don't get their due credit. These easy-to-move screens offer the clarity and quality that you would expect from a TV, while also doubling as the companion device of your choice. A gaming screen? You got it! The perfect choice for streaming your favourite movies? The right monitor can outperform some of the most high-end TVs. In addition, monitors can help you improve your work output, or even make browsing the web a new experience.

The Indian market for monitor is advancing rapidly, and selecting the right monitor requires you to consider various features tailored to your specific needs. In case you don't know where to begin, we've got you covered - whether you want a new monitor for work, gaming, or simply to stream your favourite shows.

What factors should you consider? How many types of monitors exist? Which brands are known for their value and quality in India? We answer these questions and more in this buying guide. Go on, bring home a new monitor today with our help.

Firstly, you must figure out what you need a monitor for.

What do you need a monitor for?

General use: Such monitors are ideal for everyday tasks like browsing the internet, watching videos, and using office applications. A standard Full HD (1920x1080) monitor is good enough to achieve this task. The best thing about these monitors is that they're affordable and are available in various sizes.

Professional use: If you need a new monitor for work purposes, especially if you're a designer, photographer, or work with multimedia, you must consider monitors with higher resolution (QHD 2560x1440 or 4K 3840x2160) and better colour accuracy. It's prudent to look for monitors with IPS panels for superior colour reproduction and wider viewing angles to help you meet your productivity goals with efficiency.

Gaming: For gamers, monitors with fast refresh rates (144Hz or higher) and low response times (1ms to 5ms) are great picks. You must check for features such as AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC. This way, users can reduce screen tearing and stuttering, transforming your gaming experience.

Entertainment: For watching movies and videos, a larger screen with good resolution and colour accuracy is worth considering. You must look for monitors with built-in speakers and HDMI ports. Why? This will enable seamless and quick connection with other devices.

Check out the product below:

What key specifications should you look for in a monitor?

Some specifications to consider in a monitor include the screen size and resolution, along with panel types, refresh rate and response time, connectivity options, and ergonomics. We'll walk you throw each of these specifications below.

What screen size and resolution monitor should you buy?

Size: The monitor screen size is measured diagonally, and the most common sizes range from 21 inches to 32 inches and above. How should you pick a monitor? Assess your desk space and consider the distance at which you usually sit from the screen to find the perfect match.

Resolution: If you're confused about what resolution means, simply keep in mind that a higher resolution means more pixels and better image clarity. Common resolutions include: Full HD (1920x1080): Suitable for general use and casual gaming. QHD (2560x1440): Good for professional work and gaming. 4K (3840x2160): Best for high-end professional work and immersive gaming experiences.



Check out the product below:

What monitor panel types should you consider?

TN (Twisted Nematic): With TN panels, users can expect fast response times. In addition, these panels are generally cheaper, making them suitable for casual use, gaming, and streaming. However, they have poorer colour accuracy and viewing angles.

IPS (In-Plane Switching): Such monitors are ideal for those who want excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making them ideal for professional use and work tasks. However, such monitors cost more than TN panels.

VA (Vertical Alignment): What are VA panels for? Such panels offer good colour accuracy, high contrast ratios, and better viewing angles than TN panels. However, VA monitors are slower in response time compared to TN and IPS panels. So, choose wisely!

What is the refresh rate and response time in monitors?

Refresh rate: Measured in Hertz (Hz), the refresh rate of a monitor indicates how many times per second the screen refreshes. Essentially, higher refresh rates (144Hz or more) are beneficial for gamers and are able to provide smoother motion while reducing eye strain. Always pick monitors with high refresh rate if you intend to game extensively.

Response time: Measured in milliseconds (ms), a monitor's response time is how quickly a pixel can change from one colour to another. What should you look for in a new monitor? Lower response times (1ms to 5ms) are better for fast-paced activities like gaming if you wish to keep motion blur low.

Check out the product below:

What connectivity features should a monitor have?

More connectivity ports mean better integration for you across all your devices, especially if you're building a robust set-up for your work or gaming. Make sure you check for the following connectivity ports while buying a new monitor.

HDMI: Considered a very common port, most monitors will come with an HDMI port. It's helpful to have multiple HDMI ports to keep all your devices and consoles connected.

DisplayPort: If you intend to undertake high-end gaming and computing-heavy tasks on your monitor, check for a monitor that comes with a DisplayPort.

USB-C: A recent addition to many gadgets, the USB-C port is a great addition if you want quick data transfer. With this port, you'll be able to connect and view your smartphone and laptop content on the monitor, especially if it comes with smart OS features.

VGA/DVI: These ports are relatively old but are still found on budget monitors and may be helpful if you intend to connect older devices to your monitor. It's best to have everything on a single monitor so that you don't spend extra on extensions and converters.

Also read: Best 4K monitors: Top 10 options with cutting edge features for gamers and content creators

Check out the product below:

How important is adjustability in monitors?

It's a good idea to consider monitors with adjustable stands that allow you to change the height, tilt, and swivel for a comfortable viewing position regardless of the type of media you're consuming. You may check for VESA mount compatibility, a useful addition if you plan to mount the monitor on a wall or an arm.

Check out the product below:

Which budget is right for your monitor purchase?

Budget monitors (under ₹ 10,000)

Budget monitors are suitable for basic computing needs and usually come with Full HD resolution and smaller screen sizes (up to 24 inches) for your simple needs. In this price range, TN panels are the most common.

Mid-range monitors ( ₹ 10,000 - Rs25,000)

Mid-range monitors are designed for a variety of tasks, whether you want a monitor for professional work and gaming. With these monitors, you can expect better resolution (QHD), larger screen sizes (up to 27 inches), and IPS or VA panels. Usually, mid-range monitors often come with useful features such as higher refresh rates and better colour accuracy.

High-end monitors (Above ₹ 25,000)

As the budget segment suggests, high-end monitors are designed for professionals and serious gamers. What all can you expect? 4K resolution, large screens (32 inches and above), IPS panels, high refresh rates, and advanced features like G-SYNC/FreeSync. If you're serious about gaming or simply want the best-in-class experience, you must consider high-end monitors that also have superior build quality and ergonomic adjustability.

Also read: Best monitors under ₹2000 in India: Comparing top budget display options

Check out the product below:

What are the most popular monitor brands in India?

Several brands are known for their wide range of monitors in India. We've compiled some of the best-known ones for your reference below.

Dell: Monitors made by Dell are known for their reliable and high-quality performance and are suitable for both professional and general use.

HP: A well-known name in the world of computers and monitors, HP is known for its brand reliability and makes a monitor for almost every budget and need.

LG: Another major brand, LG offers a variety of monitors with excellent IPS panels and smart features.

Samsung: If you want a good-looking monitor, consider Samsung. The company is also known for curved monitors and high-resolution screens.

Acer: A popular choice among gamers, Acer is known for its high-refresh-rate monitors.

BenQ: This brand is known for its eye-care technology that's ideal for long usage hours.

Other brands you can consider include ASUS, ViewSonic, Lenovo, AOC, MSI, and more. Make sure the brand has a good track record for repair and availability of service before making a monitor purchase. You can purchase monitors from these brands on digital retailer platforms such as Amazon, or from offline stores in your neighbourhood.

Also read: Lenovo monitors are built for work, creativity and gaming: Here are the top 7 options for you!

Check out the product below:

What factors should you consider before buying a new monitor?

Warranty and after-sales service: It's very important to check the warranty period and the availability of service centres in your area, especially if you're buying from a less-known brand. Most monitor brands offer a standard 1-3 year warranty and some also give away extended warranty with or without an additional cost.

Read reviews: Take into account customer reviews and expert opinions to get insights into each monitor’s performance and reliability.

Compare prices: There can be a gap in the prices of the same monitors between online and offline stores. It's prudent to look for discounts or check for sales events during festivals.

Check return policies: Regardless of whether you buy online or offline, make sure the retailer has a good return policy in case the monitor does not meet your expectations or if it's defective or broken upon delivery.

Check out the product below:

Choosing the right monitor might seem like a mammoth task in the ocean of options that are currently available. As explained above, you must start by understanding your specific needs and balancing them with your budget. In the Indian market, you have a plethora of options across various price ranges and brands. Consider factors such as screen size, resolution, panel type, refresh rate, and connectivity, and you will have a long-lasting monitor companion for your work, gaming, or entertainment needs. Don't forget to check out online reviews, compare prices, and ensure good after-sales support to make an informed decision. Happy shopping!

Similar articles for you

Best 22 inch monitors for your work setup: Top 8 models with exceptional visuals and performance

Best external monitors for laptops: Top 9 options to consider for smooth multitasking

Best curved display monitors: Take your viewing experience to the next level with our picks

Best Samsung curved monitors: Expand your viewing horizon with our top 6 suggestions

Samsung 24-inch monitors have a wide range of models: Choose from top 5 picks for gaming, editing and more

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!