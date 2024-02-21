Monitors for work under ₹8000: Best 8 options for stellar displays

Finding a new work monitor just got easier! We’ve compiled the best work monitors with top-of-the-line displays and features in less than ₹8,000 for various needs and user preferences. Navigating this landscape cannot be easy and there’s no one approach to finding the right monitor except reading expert reviews and opinions - that’s where we come in. Enjoy the best monitors for work purposes within the aforementioned price range for functionality, visual clarity, and unmatched performance. These monitors will be useful for all, whether you’re a creative professional, a dedicated gamer, or an office multitasker. In today’s market that’s flooded with options, you can prioritise your own needs, whether it is vivid visuals, ergonomic design, or seamless connectivity. Our picks include monitors in sleek designs with vibrant colour reproduction, taking your productivity needs to the next level without compromising affordability. In this guide, we’ll look at the top 8 options that can stand out for their exceptional value. Buyers also expect delivery on the performance front across various work environments.

1. LG 22" (55CM) 22MP68VQ Full HD IPS Monitor LCD (1920 X 1080 Pixels), 3 Side Borderless with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports - 22MP68VQ (Black)

The LG 22MP68VQ is a 22-inch Full HD IPS monitor that can significantly help with your work needs. It boasts a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has a stunning 3-side borderless design to offer a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, it is equipped with VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Audio Out ports to provide versatile connectivity options. Make your workspace better with the sleek black design.

Specifications of LG 22" (55CM) 22MP68VQ Full HD IPS Monitor LCD (1920 X 1080 Pixels), 3 Side Borderless with VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports - 22MP68VQ (Black):

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) for sharp visuals

Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) for sharp visuals Panel type: IPS panel ensures accurate colours and wide viewing angles

IPS panel ensures accurate colours and wide viewing angles Connectivity: VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Audio Out ports for versatile connections

VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Audio Out ports for versatile connections Design: 3-side borderless design enhances immersion and workspace aesthetics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for sharp visuals Limited ergonomic adjustments IPS panel with accurate colors and wide viewing angles Relatively smaller screen size for some users

2. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black)

Samsung is a reliable name in the world of monitors. One option worth buying by Samsung is the Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL, a 24-inch (59.8cm) Full HD monitor that features a 75 Hz refresh rate and a curved 1800R VA panel. In addition, its slim design houses features like AMD FreeSync and Game Mode for smooth gameplay and transition in-between visuals. Also, users get customisable capabilities with HDMI and Audio ports so that all your versatile connectivity needs are met while reducing flicker and adding a layer of comfort for viewing.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C360EAWXXL, Black):

Screen: 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA panel

24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA panel Refresh rate: 75 Hz for smoother motion

75 Hz for smoother motion Features: AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Flicker-Free

AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Flicker-Free Connectivity: HDMI, Audio Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive experience: Curved 1800R screen enhances immersion and viewing comfort Limited refresh rate: 75 Hz may be insufficient for competitive gaming or high-speed content Enhanced gaming features: AMD FreeSync and Game Mode optimise gaming performance and visuals Connectivity limitations: Limited port options may restrict connectivity to multiple devices or peripherals

3. MSI PRO MP243 23.8 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 75 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot, HDMI, DP

The MSI PRO MP243 is a 23.8-inch Full HD office monitor with a 1920 x 1080 IPS p anel for a visual experience like no other in this budget range. Its 75 Hz refresh rate provides smooth display performance even under the most pressure. This office monitor features an eye-friendly screen, built-in speakers, accessory slot, and connectivity options like HDMI and a display port so that you can seamlessly access your device.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP243 23.8 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 75 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot, HDMI, DP:

Screen: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel

23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel Refresh rate: 75 Hz for smoother visuals

75 Hz for smoother visuals Features: Eye-friendly screen, built-in speakers, accessory slot

Eye-friendly screen, built-in speakers, accessory slot Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort options available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear visuals: IPS panel offers accurate colours and wide viewing angles, ideal for detailed work tasks Limited refresh rate: 75 Hz might not be optimal for fast-paced gaming or motion-intensive applications Enhanced functionality: Built-in speakers and accessory slot provide convenience and versatility for office setups Potential connectivity constraints: Limited input options may restrict connectivity with multiple devices simultaneously

5. Dell-D1918H (46 cm) HD Monitor 1366 X 768 at 60Hz, TN Panel, Brightness 200 cd/m², Contrast Ratio 600:1, 16.7m Colours, Colour Gamut 72% NTSC (CIE 1931), Anti-Glare, Flicker Free, Black

The Dell D1918H is a 46 cm HD monitor with a resolution of 1366 x 768 at 60Hz. This monitor has a TN panel that can offer brightness of up to 200 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 600:1. If that weren’t enough, this work desktop supports 16.7 million colours with a 72% NTSC colour gamut, so that every item on your screen is visible in immense detail. This monitor’s anti-glare and flicker-free design improves viewing comfort in a sleek black finish.

Specifications of Dell-D1918H (46 cm) HD Monitor 1366 X 768 at 60Hz, TN Panel, Brightness 200 cd/m², Contrast Ratio 600:1, 16.7m Colours, Colour Gamut 72% NTSC (CIE 1931), Anti-Glare, Flicker Free, Black:

Resolution and size: 1366 x 768 HD resolution for a 46 cm monitor

1366 x 768 HD resolution for a 46 cm monitor Panel type: TN panel technology

TN panel technology Brightness and contrast ratio: Brightness of 200 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 600:1

Brightness of 200 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 600:1 Colour support: Supports 16.7 million colors with a color gamut of 72% NTSC

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers an affordable option for HD viewing and basic computing tasks 1366 x 768 resolution may not provide the clarity needed for detailed work or multimedia editing Anti-glare and flicker-free: Enhances viewing comfort and reduces eye strain during prolonged use TN panel limitations: TN panels generally offer narrower viewing angles and less color accuracy compared to IPS panels, impacting overall visual experience

6. Lenovo L-Series 22 inch (54.6cm) FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor| 75Hz, 99% sRGB, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI 1.4, VGA, 2X3W Speakers,Tilt Stand, for Home & Office use, 3 Year Warranty, Cloud Grey, L22i-40

The Lenovo L-Series 22-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor is a beautiful monitor with a vibrant display that includes a 75Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage. This monitor features a 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync to ensure smooth gameplay. In addition, it is equipped with HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports, along with 2x3W speakers, making it ideal for home and office use. Also, this monitor is backed by a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Lenovo L-Series 22 inch (54.6cm) FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor| 75Hz, 99% sRGB, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI 1.4, VGA, 2X3W Speakers,Tilt Stand, for Home & Office use, 3 Year Warranty, Cloud Grey, L22i-40:

Screen size: 22 inches (54.6cm) FHD IPS display

22 inches (54.6cm) FHD IPS display Refresh rate: 75Hz for smoother visuals

75Hz for smoother visuals Colour coverage: 99% sRGB coverage ensures accurate and vibrant colours

99% sRGB coverage ensures accurate and vibrant colours Features: AMD FreeSync for tear-free gaming, HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports for connectivity, 2x3W speakers for built-in audio, tilt stand for ergonomic adjustments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High colour accuracy: 99% sRGB coverage ensures vibrant and accurate colors, ideal for graphic design and multimedia tasks Limited refresh rate: 75Hz may not be sufficient for competitive gaming or fast-paced multimedia content HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports provide flexibility for connecting various devices, suitable for home and office setups While it has built-in speakers, the quality may not meet the expectations of audiophiles or users requiring higher fidelity audio

7. BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence, Dual HDMI, Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable (Black)

The BenQ GW2283 is a 22-inch Full HD IPS monitor. It has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels for a clear and clean visual experience with every glance. It also features eye care, anti-glare, and low blue Light technologies for a long-term comfortable viewing experience. This BenQ monitor is also equipped with brightness intelligence, dual HDMI ports, built-in speakers, and VESA wall-mount compatibility. Fret no longer and enjoy comfort and versatility in a single package.

Specifications of BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, Brightness Intelligence, Dual HDMI, Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable (Black):

Screen Size and resolution: 22 inches (55 cm) with 1920x1080 pixels, providing Full HD clarity

22 inches (55 cm) with 1920x1080 pixels, providing Full HD clarity Panel type: IPS panel technology for accurate colours and wide viewing angles

IPS panel technology for accurate colours and wide viewing angles Special features: Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, and Brightness Intelligence for comfortable and optimised viewing experiences

Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, and Brightness Intelligence for comfortable and optimised viewing experiences Connectivity and audio: Dual HDMI ports for versatile connectivity and built-in speakers for audio playback

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution and IPS panel ensure sharp and accurate images, suitable for multimedia and productivity tasks The 22-inch screen might be small for users requiring larger displays for immersive experiences or multitasking Includes Anti-Glare, Low Blue Light, and Brightness Intelligence for reduced eye strain during prolonged use, enhancing comfort Built-in speakers may not offer high-quality audio

8. Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)

The Acer EK220Q E3 is a 21.5-inch IPS Full HD monitor that boasts a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels for vivid visuals around the clock. It has a 1ms VRB response time and 100Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive performance that ensures unparalleled convenience. This monitor can offer up to 250 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage, so that every colour is visible clearly. It’s also equipped with HDMI & VGA ports, AMD FreeSync, and eye care features so that you get a comfortable and pleasant experience.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q E3 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black):

Screen: 21.5-inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) LED LCD monitor

21.5-inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) LED LCD monitor Performance: 1ms VRB response time, 100Hz refresh rate

1ms VRB response time, 100Hz refresh rate Visuals: 250 nits brightness, 99% sRGB coverage

250 nits brightness, 99% sRGB coverage Connectivity: HDMI & VGA ports, AMD FreeSync support, eye care features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enjoy the fluidity of 1ms VRB response time and a 100Hz refresh rate, perfect for immersive gaming and multimedia experiences Limited brightness: With 250 nits, it might struggle to deliver optimal visuals in well-lit environments or for HDR content Revel in the vividness with 99% sRGB coverage, ensuring lifelike colours and vibrant visuals across your entertainment and work tasks The 21.5-inch display might feel restrictive for users desiring expansive workspace or immersive gaming setups

Best 3 features for you

Product name Screen size Display information Connectivity options LG 22MP68VQ Full HD IPS Monitor LCD (Black) 22-inch Full HD IPS LCD (1920 X 1080 Pixels), 3 Side Borderless VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports Samsung LS24C360EAWXXL Curved FHD LED Monitor (Black) 24-inch FHD LED (1920 X 1080 Pixels), Curved 1800R, VA Panel HDMI, Audio Port MSI PRO MP243 Full HD Office Monitor 23.8-inch Full HD IPS Panel (1920 x 1080), Eye-Friendly Screen HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot Dell-D1918H HD Monitor (Black) 18.11-inch HD Monitor (1366 X 768), TN Panel VGA, HDMI Lenovo L22i-40 L-Series FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor 22-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor (1920 x 1080), 75Hz Refresh HDMI 1.4, VGA, Built-in Speakers BenQ GW2283 Full HD IPS Monitor (Black) 22-inch Full HD IPS (1920x1080 Pixels), Bezel-Less Dual HDMI, Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable Acer EK220Q E3 IPS Full HD LED LCD Monitor (Black) 21.5-inch IPS Full HD LED LCD (1920x1080 Pixels), 1 MS VRB, 100Hz HDMI, VGA, AMD FreeSync, Eye Care Features LG 22MP68VQ Full HD IPS Monitor LCD (Black) 22-inch Full HD IPS LCD (1920 X 1080 Pixels), 3 Side Borderless VGA, HDMI, DVI, Audio Out Ports

Best value for money

Among the listed monitors, the MSI PRO MP243 stands out as the best value for money. Offering a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel with versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and DP, it caters to various needs. Its eye-friendly screen, built-in speakers, and accessory slot enhance user experience. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, it ensures smooth performance for both work and entertainment, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between features and affordability.

Best overall product

The Lenovo L22i-40 L-Series FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor emerges as the best overall product. With a 22-inch Full HD IPS display, 75Hz refresh rate, and 99% sRGB coverage, it delivers impressive visuals. Its AMD FreeSync support, HDMI 1.4, and VGA ports offer versatile connectivity. The inclusion of built-in speakers and a tilt stand enhances usability. Additionally, its ultraslim design and 3-year warranty add value, making it a comprehensive choice for home and office use.

How to find the right monitor for work under ₹ 8,000

To find the right monitor under ₹8,000, consider key factors such as screen size, resolution, panel type, refresh rate, connectivity options, and additional features like eye care technology. Determine your primary use: whether it's gaming, productivity, or multimedia consumption. Look for Full HD resolution or higher for clarity. IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles. A higher refresh rate ensures smoother motion, especially for gaming. Check for connectivity options like HDMI and DisplayPort. Evaluate additional features like built-in speakers or blue light filters for added convenience. Lastly, read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget.

FAQs

Question : Can I use a monitor for gaming under ₹8,000?

Ans : Yes, many monitors in this price range offer features suitable for casual gaming, such as Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync support.

Question : Are IPS monitors better than TN monitors?

Ans : Generally, yes. IPS monitors offer better colour reproduction and wider viewing angles compared to TN monitors.

Question : What is the significance of refresh rate in monitors?

Ans : Refresh rate determines how many times per second the monitor refreshes the image. A higher refresh rate results in smoother motion, beneficial for gaming and multimedia.

Question : Can I connect multiple devices to a monitor under ₹8,000?

Ans : It depends on the monitor's connectivity options. Look for models with multiple HDMI, VGA, or DisplayPort inputs to connect multiple devices simultaneously.

Question : Do all monitors under ₹8,000 come with built-in speakers?

Ans : Not necessarily. While some models include built-in speakers, others may require external speakers or headphones for audio output.

