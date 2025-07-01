Monsoon Appliances Sale! Get up to 85% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders and more from top brands

The Monsoon Appliances Sale is live on Amazon. Save up to 85% on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders, and more from trusted brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, Inalsa, Philips, Prestige, and others. It’s a great time to refresh your home essentials.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published1 Jul 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Don’t miss the Monsoon Appliances Sale. Great prices on mixer grinders, purifiers, and vacuums to refresh every corner of your home.
Don’t miss the Monsoon Appliances Sale. Great prices on mixer grinders, purifiers, and vacuums to refresh every corner of your home.

The Monsoon Appliances Sale is finally here, and it’s a good excuse to sort out those old gadgets you’ve been meaning to replace. You can get up to 85% off water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders, and air fryers without feeling like you’re splurging. It’s a welcome chance to invest in kitchen appliances or home appliances you’ll actually use.

Our Picks

Highest Discount Offer

Best Water Purifier Deal

Affordable vacuum

Nutri Pro Mixer

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Highest Discount Offer

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, WhiteView Details...

₹27,999

...
Get This

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details...

₹10,499

...
Get This

Best Water Purifier Deal

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details...

₹7,199

...
Get This

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details...

₹13,499

...
Get This

Affordable vacuum

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)View Details...

₹3,499

...
Get This
View More...

From handy small kitchen appliances that make everyday cooking simpler to big upgrades that help keep your home clean through the rainy months, there’s a lot worth browsing. This sale won’t last forever, so it’s worth a look while it’s on.

Rainy days often bring in extra dust, and this Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 can help keep floors clear. Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, this robot vacuum cleaner uses LiDAR navigation to map your rooms and reach tricky corners.

It holds up to 90 days of dust in its base and delivers 6000 Pa suction to pull debris from carpets and pet areas. You can purchase this robot vacuum at an unexceptional discount of up to 85% off now.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Dust Storage
90 Days
Battery
285 Minutes
Special Features
LiDAR Navigation, Obstacle Avoidance
Click Here to Buy

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, this water purifier handles multiple water sources without fuss. The 9 stage system combines RO, UV, UF, and MC filtration, so you get clean drinking water even in the rainy season.

Designed to save up to 60% water, it suits borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies. India’s #1 water purifier brings reliable purification home when it matters most. You can buy this at a 52% discount right now, which is a strong deal to consider.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF + MC
Water Savings
Up to 60%
Source Compatibility
Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
Special Features
Taste Adjuster, Change Filter Indicator, Reduce TDS, Water Savings, Mineral Charge
Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier

Clean water matters most during the rainy season, and this Havells AQUAS water purifier is part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. It uses a 5 stage process combining RO and UF filtration with added copper, zinc, and minerals to keep every glass safe.

The 7 litre tank suits daily needs and works well with borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. You can set it up in your kitchen without much effort and keep water ready all day. Grab it today at 59% off.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UF + Copper + Zinc + Minerals
Stages
5
Capacity
7L
Purification Method
Activated Carbon
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Click Here to Buy

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

This water purifier is featured in the Monsoon Appliances Sale and helps you manage clean drinking water every day. The 7 stage system uses RO, UV, MF, and mineral balancing to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal sources with ease.

It holds up to 10 litres and is built to save up to 60% water over time. You can place it on a table or mount it on the wall, depending on your kitchen space. It's 46% off on Amazon.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + MF + Mineral
Stages
7
Capacity
10L
Special Features
RO, RO+
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet
Click Here to Buy

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black

Keeping your floors clean is simpler with this Inalsa wet and dry vacuum cleaner, now part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. It holds up to 10 litres and pairs a 1200 watt motor with 17 kPa suction to pull in dust, crumbs, and spills.

The blower function helps clear corners, while the HEPA filter traps fine particles. Use it on sofas, carpets, or hard floors to keep your space neat through the rainy months. Right now it's 66% off on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
10 Litres
Power
1200 W
Suction
17 kPa
Filter
HEPA
Function
Wet and Dry Cleaning
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)

Cleaning floors feels less of a chore with the ECOVACS Deebot N20 Pro, available in the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This robotic vacuum cleaner uses advanced mapping to move through rooms and avoid hair tangles.

With 8000 Pa suction and Ozmo Pro vibrating mopping, it handles dry debris and wet spills alike. The 5200mAh battery runs up to 300 minutes, giving you time to tidy large areas without frequent charging or emptying. Get it at 69% off.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000 Pa
Cleaning
Wet and Dry
Battery
5200mAh, 300 Minutes
Special Features
Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping, Ozmo Pro Mopping
Click Here to Buy

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Busy kitchens can use some extra help, and the Bajaj Rex 750 watt mixer grinder steps in with practical features. Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, it comes with four jars and a nutri pro feature to handle everyday grinding and blending.

The multi-functional blade works on spices, batters, or purees, while the rust-proof body stays steady through daily use. It’s now available at 42% off, making it a sensible pick for your kitchen this season.

Specifications

Power
750W
Jars
4
Blade
Multi-Functional
Body
Rust Proof
Blade Material
Stainless Steel
Special Feature
Rust Resistant
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Rex 750W Mixer Grinder | 4 Jars | Nutri Pro Feature | Multi-Functional Blade | Rust Proof Boady | 1 Yr Warranty 【White】

The Philips 3-in-1 mixer grinder and food processor helps you tackle daily kitchen tasks in less time. As part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale on Amazon, it offers a 750 watt motor and four jars that cover everything from grinding spices to making juice. 

You also get tools for chopping and kneading, so prep work feels more organised. This set is now available at 37% off, giving you more value in one package.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Special Features
Mixer, Grinder, Juicer, Food Processor
Material
Stainless Steel
Jars
Chutney Jar, Multipurpose Jar, Liquidising Jar, Processing Bowl
Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)

Crispy snacks and quick dinners come together easily with the Philips essential air fryer HD9252/70, now part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to prepare food with up to 90% less fat.

A touch screen offers seven preset cooking options, so you can handle snacks and meals without much planning. It’s now available at 36% off, making it easier to bring healthier cooking to your kitchen.

Specifications

Technology
Rapid Air
Fat Reduction
Up to 90%
Presets
7 Touch Screen Options
Special Features
Temperature Control, Programmable
Air Frying Technology
Rapid Air Technology
Click Here to Buy

Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch Screen

Cooking for the family feels simpler with the Inalsa Aero Crisp 12 air fryer oven, part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This 12 litre model brings 12 preset functions to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat.

A stainless steel body pairs with a 1700 watt motor for steady cooking results. Rotisserie and convection modes cover different recipes, and the accessories are dishwasher safe. It’s now offered at 60% off, making it easier to bring home.

Specifications

Capacity
12 Litres
Power
1700W
Functions
12 Preset Modes
Special Features
Rotisserie, Convection, Temperature Control
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12

Similar stories for you:

Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines with up to 43% off on top brands, including top load and front load models

Vacuum cleaners you should not miss in the Amazon Sale with top deals on Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes and more

Top 10 vacuum cleaners perfect for monsoon: Best picks for wet floors, muddy footprints and damp dust removal

750 watt mixer grinders for tough kitchen tasks that fit perfectly into your daily cooking routine at home

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsMonsoon Appliances Sale! Get up to 85% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders and more from top brands
MoreLess
FAQs
It is a limited-time sale offering discounts on water purifiers, mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, and more home appliances.
Yes, the sale covers vacuum cleaners, including robot and wet-dry models, at reduced prices.
The sale covers water purifiers, mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and other kitchen and home appliances.
Robotic, handheld, and upright vacuum cleaners are all part of the offers, often with significant price cuts.
Yes, most appliances can be purchased on EMI, even when they are on discount.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.