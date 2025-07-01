Monsoon Appliances Sale! Get up to 85% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders and more from top brands

The Monsoon Appliances Sale is finally here, and it’s a good excuse to sort out those old gadgets you’ve been meaning to replace. You can get up to 85% off water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders, and air fryers without feeling like you’re splurging. It’s a welcome chance to invest in kitchen appliances or home appliances you’ll actually use.
From handy small kitchen appliances that make everyday cooking simpler to big upgrades that help keep your home clean through the rainy months, there’s a lot worth browsing. This sale won’t last forever, so it’s worth a look while it’s on.
Rainy days often bring in extra dust, and this Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 can help keep floors clear. Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, this robot vacuum cleaner uses LiDAR navigation to map your rooms and reach tricky corners.
It holds up to 90 days of dust in its base and delivers 6000 Pa suction to pull debris from carpets and pet areas. You can purchase this robot vacuum at an unexceptional discount of up to 85% off now.
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White
Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, this water purifier handles multiple water sources without fuss. The 9 stage system combines RO, UV, UF, and MC filtration, so you get clean drinking water even in the rainy season.
Designed to save up to 60% water, it suits borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies. India’s #1 water purifier brings reliable purification home when it matters most. You can buy this at a 52% discount right now, which is a strong deal to consider.
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
Clean water matters most during the rainy season, and this Havells AQUAS water purifier is part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. It uses a 5 stage process combining RO and UF filtration with added copper, zinc, and minerals to keep every glass safe.
The 7 litre tank suits daily needs and works well with borewell, tanker, or municipal supply. You can set it up in your kitchen without much effort and keep water ready all day. Grab it today at 59% off.
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
This water purifier is featured in the Monsoon Appliances Sale and helps you manage clean drinking water every day. The 7 stage system uses RO, UV, MF, and mineral balancing to handle borewell, tanker, or municipal sources with ease.
It holds up to 10 litres and is built to save up to 60% water over time. You can place it on a table or mount it on the wall, depending on your kitchen space. It's 46% off on Amazon.
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black
Keeping your floors clean is simpler with this Inalsa wet and dry vacuum cleaner, now part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. It holds up to 10 litres and pairs a 1200 watt motor with 17 kPa suction to pull in dust, crumbs, and spills.
The blower function helps clear corners, while the HEPA filter traps fine particles. Use it on sofas, carpets, or hard floors to keep your space neat through the rainy months. Right now it's 66% off on Amazon.
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
Cleaning floors feels less of a chore with the ECOVACS Deebot N20 Pro, available in the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This robotic vacuum cleaner uses advanced mapping to move through rooms and avoid hair tangles.
With 8000 Pa suction and Ozmo Pro vibrating mopping, it handles dry debris and wet spills alike. The 5200mAh battery runs up to 300 minutes, giving you time to tidy large areas without frequent charging or emptying. Get it at 69% off.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time
Busy kitchens can use some extra help, and the Bajaj Rex 750 watt mixer grinder steps in with practical features. Part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale, it comes with four jars and a nutri pro feature to handle everyday grinding and blending.
The multi-functional blade works on spices, batters, or purees, while the rust-proof body stays steady through daily use. It’s now available at 42% off, making it a sensible pick for your kitchen this season.
Bajaj Rex 750W Mixer Grinder | 4 Jars | Nutri Pro Feature | Multi-Functional Blade | Rust Proof Boady | 1 Yr Warranty 【White】
The Philips 3-in-1 mixer grinder and food processor helps you tackle daily kitchen tasks in less time. As part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale on Amazon, it offers a 750 watt motor and four jars that cover everything from grinding spices to making juice.
You also get tools for chopping and kneading, so prep work feels more organised. This set is now available at 37% off, giving you more value in one package.
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
Crispy snacks and quick dinners come together easily with the Philips essential air fryer HD9252/70, now part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to prepare food with up to 90% less fat.
A touch screen offers seven preset cooking options, so you can handle snacks and meals without much planning. It’s now available at 36% off, making it easier to bring healthier cooking to your kitchen.
Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch Screen
Cooking for the family feels simpler with the Inalsa Aero Crisp 12 air fryer oven, part of the Monsoon Appliances Sale. This 12 litre model brings 12 preset functions to fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat.
A stainless steel body pairs with a 1700 watt motor for steady cooking results. Rotisserie and convection modes cover different recipes, and the accessories are dishwasher safe. It’s now offered at 60% off, making it easier to bring home.
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12
FAQs
What is the Monsoon Appliances Sale?
It is a limited-time sale offering discounts on water purifiers, mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, and more home appliances.
Are vacuum cleaners included in the Monsoon Appliances Sale?
Yes, the sale covers vacuum cleaners, including robot and wet-dry models, at reduced prices.
What categories are included in the Monsoon Appliances Sale?
The sale covers water purifiers, mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and other kitchen and home appliances.
Can I buy robotic vacuum cleaners during the Monsoon Appliances Sale?
Robotic, handheld, and upright vacuum cleaners are all part of the offers, often with significant price cuts.
Are EMI options available on discounted appliances?
Yes, most appliances can be purchased on EMI, even when they are on discount.