Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines with up to 43% off on top brands, including top load and front load models

The Monsoon Mega Sale offers up to 43% off on washing machines from popular brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, and Whirlpool. You can pick from a wide range of top load and front load models designed to handle your laundry efficiently and last for years.

Our Picks Best offer on front load AI Tech Washing Machine Steam Wash Washer Inbuilt Heater Washer AI Active Water Tech Smart Inverter Tech AI DBT Technology Wi-Fi Washing Machine Best offer on LG brand FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best offer on front load Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details ₹29,990 Get This AI Tech Washing Machine Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey) View Details ₹28,990 Get This Steam Wash Washer LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details ₹27,990 Get This Inbuilt Heater Washer Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details Get Price AI Active Water Tech Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details ₹38,900 Get This View More

If your washing machine is old or showing signs of wear, now is a great time to replace it. These discounts make it easier to buy a machine that cleans your clothes well and suits your home and daily routine. Don’t miss this chance to get the washing machine you need at a better price.

Top 10 washing machines deals during Monsoon Mega Sale:

As part of the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, this Samsung 7 kg front load model is a great pick. It uses Eco Bubble Technology to clean your clothes well, even with cool water, which helps save energy.

The Hygiene Steam feature with an inbuilt heater helps get rid of stubborn stains and keeps your laundry fresh. This fully automatic machine runs quietly thanks to its Digital Inverter motor.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Wash Type Fully Automatic Front Load Technology Eco Bubble for gentle cleaning Steam Function Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater Motor Digital Inverter Motor for quiet operation Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

In this season’s Monsoon Mega Sale featuring top-tier washing machines, the Godrej 8 kg front load model with AI technology stands out. It uses smart features to adjust wash settings based on fabric type, helping protect your clothes and clean them thoroughly. The inbuilt heater adds a steam wash option that tackles tough stains and germs.

This fully automatic machine comes in candy grey and has a 5 star rating, meaning it uses water and electricity carefully. It’s designed to run smoothly and quietly, making laundry easier for you.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology AI-based wash adjustment Heater Inbuilt Heater with Steam Wash Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features Digi Inverter, Tub Clean, Turbidity Sensor, Inbuilt Heater, AI Tech Click Here to Buy Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)

In the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, the LG 9 kg fully-automatic top load model is a strong option. It features AI Direct Drive Technology that adjusts wash cycles to take care of different fabrics.

The steam wash helps remove allergens, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin. This washing machine comes with an inbuilt heater and holds a 5 star energy rating.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology AI Direct Drive Technology Steam Function Allergy Removal Steam Wash Heater Inbuilt Heater Special Features Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Active Steam, Tub Clean, Normal, Wool, Allergen Click Here to Buy LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

As part of the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, the Whirlpool 8 kg Stainwash Royal Plus top load model offers solid cleaning power with its stain removal technology. It comes with an inbuilt heater to tackle tough stains and keep your clothes fresh.

This fully automatic washing machine has a 5 star energy rating and a 10 year warranty on the motor, making it a perfect option for everyday laundry. So, buy it if you have a requirement of an inbuilt heater because it does have.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology Stainwash Royal Plus for stain removal Heater Inbuilt Heater Energy Rating 5 Star Special Feature Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Active Steam Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

If you need a washing machine that handles tough stains and keeps your clothes fresh, the Bosch 9 kg front load model is a good choice. It uses smart water control and steam to clean thoroughly, making it ideal for busy homes.

With a built-in heater and quiet motor, this machine works well while using less energy. The Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines makes it easier to get this quality model at a lower price.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Features Anti Stain, AI Active Water Plus Steam Function Pretreatment and Steam with Anti Bacteria Heater Built-in Heater Special Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse Click Here to Buy Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

If you’re looking to buy a new washing machine, the LG 9 kg top load model provides effective cleaning for everyday laundry. Features like turbo wash and jet spray plus help remove dirt quickly, and the Auto Tub Clean keeps the machine in good condition.

With its 5 star energy rating and smart inverter motor, it helps save electricity. The current Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines is a good opportunity to get this machine at a better price.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Wash Type Fully Automatic Top Load Technology Smart Inverter, Turbodrum Special Features Inverter, Protective Rat Mesh, Auto Restart, Child Lock, LED Display Cycle Options Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Prewash + Normal, Aqua Reserve, Normal, Wool Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)

The Haier 8 kg front load washing machine uses AI-DBT technology to adjust wash cycles based on the load, helping clean clothes carefully. Its puri steam function works to remove germs and odors, while the large 525mm drum gives space for better wash results.

With an inverter motor and inbuilt heater, this model runs quietly and uses power wisely. The Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines is a good time to consider this efficient option for your laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Wash Type Fully Automatic Front Load Technology AI-DBT Load Sensing Steam Function PuriSteam for germs and odors Drum Size 525mm Super Drum Special Features Inverter Motor, Leaser Welding Technology, Softfalling, 1200 RPM, Super Drum 525 Click Here to Buy Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum, Black)

The Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine offers smart cleaning with AI Control and AI Ecobubble technology, which gently removes dirt even at low temperatures. Its Super Speed feature reduces wash time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater helps keep clothes fresh and clean.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and a digital inverter motor, this fully automatic model runs quietly and allows remote control through your phone. This option stands out during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology AI Control, AI Ecobubble Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled Motor Digital Inverter Motor Special Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)

The LG 8 kg top load washing machine comes with smart inverter technology and turbo drum to clean clothes well while being gentle on fabric. It also features auto prewash for tough stains and a stainless steel drum for durability.

With an LED display and smart diagnosis, it’s easy to operate and troubleshoot. This fully automatic model is a smart pick during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Wash Type Fully Automatic Top Load Technology Smart Inverter, Turbodrum Drum Material Stainless Steel Special Features Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, LED Display Click Here to Buy LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)

The LG 7 kg front load washing machine uses Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD to clean clothes gently and thoroughly. Its Steam Wash feature helps reduce allergens, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin.

This fully automatic model includes an inbuilt heater and a touch panel for easy control. The middle black finish adds a clean look to your laundry space. You can find this washing machine at attractive prices during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Wash Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Steam Function Steam Wash for Allergy Care Special Features Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

Similar stories for you: Best fully automatic washing machines you should not miss: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG and more