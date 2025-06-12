Subscribe

Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines with up to 43% off on top brands, including top load and front load models

Monsoon Mega Sale offers up to 43% off on premium washing machines from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Voltas. Shop now for top load and front load models with advanced features and great savings.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published12 Jun 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Get the best deals in the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.
Get the best deals in the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

The Monsoon Mega Sale offers up to 43% off on washing machines from popular brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, and Whirlpool. You can pick from a wide range of top load and front load models designed to handle your laundry efficiently and last for years.

Our PicksBest offer on front loadAI Tech Washing MachineSteam Wash WasherInbuilt Heater WasherAI Active Water TechSmart Inverter TechAI DBT TechnologyWi-Fi Washing MachineBest offer on LG brandFAQs

Our Picks

If your washing machine is old or showing signs of wear, now is a great time to replace it. These discounts make it easier to buy a machine that cleans your clothes well and suits your home and daily routine. Don’t miss this chance to get the washing machine you need at a better price.

Top 10 washing machines deals during Monsoon Mega Sale:

As part of the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, this Samsung 7 kg front load model is a great pick. It uses Eco Bubble Technology to clean your clothes well, even with cool water, which helps save energy.

The Hygiene Steam feature with an inbuilt heater helps get rid of stubborn stains and keeps your laundry fresh. This fully automatic machine runs quietly thanks to its Digital Inverter motor.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Wash Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Technology
Eco Bubble for gentle cleaning
Steam Function
Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater
Motor
Digital Inverter Motor for quiet operation
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start
Click here to buy

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

In this season’s Monsoon Mega Sale featuring top-tier washing machines, the Godrej 8 kg front load model with AI technology stands out. It uses smart features to adjust wash settings based on fabric type, helping protect your clothes and clean them thoroughly. The inbuilt heater adds a steam wash option that tackles tough stains and germs.

This fully automatic machine comes in candy grey and has a 5 star rating, meaning it uses water and electricity carefully. It’s designed to run smoothly and quietly, making laundry easier for you.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Technology
AI-based wash adjustment
Heater
Inbuilt Heater with Steam Wash
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Features
Digi Inverter, Tub Clean, Turbidity Sensor, Inbuilt Heater, AI Tech
Click here to buy

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)

In the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, the LG 9 kg fully-automatic top load model is a strong option. It features AI Direct Drive Technology that adjusts wash cycles to take care of different fabrics.

The steam wash helps remove allergens, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin. This washing machine comes with an inbuilt heater and holds a 5 star energy rating.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Top Load
Technology
AI Direct Drive Technology
Steam Function
Allergy Removal Steam Wash
Heater
Inbuilt Heater
Special Features
Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Active Steam, Tub Clean, Normal, Wool, Allergen
Click here to buy

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

As part of the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines, the Whirlpool 8 kg Stainwash Royal Plus top load model offers solid cleaning power with its stain removal technology. It comes with an inbuilt heater to tackle tough stains and keep your clothes fresh.

This fully automatic washing machine has a 5 star energy rating and a 10 year warranty on the motor, making it a perfect option for everyday laundry. So, buy it if you have a requirement of an inbuilt heater because it does have.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Top Load
Technology
Stainwash Royal Plus for stain removal
Heater
Inbuilt Heater
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Feature
Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Active Steam
Click here to buy

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

If you need a washing machine that handles tough stains and keeps your clothes fresh, the Bosch 9 kg front load model is a good choice. It uses smart water control and steam to clean thoroughly, making it ideal for busy homes.

With a built-in heater and quiet motor, this machine works well while using less energy. The Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines makes it easier to get this quality model at a lower price.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Features
Anti Stain, AI Active Water Plus
Steam Function
Pretreatment and Steam with Anti Bacteria
Heater
Built-in Heater
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Click here to buy

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

If you’re looking to buy a new washing machine, the LG 9 kg top load model provides effective cleaning for everyday laundry. Features like turbo wash and jet spray plus help remove dirt quickly, and the Auto Tub Clean keeps the machine in good condition.

With its 5 star energy rating and smart inverter motor, it helps save electricity. The current Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines is a good opportunity to get this machine at a better price.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Wash Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Technology
Smart Inverter, Turbodrum
Special Features
Inverter, Protective Rat Mesh, Auto Restart, Child Lock, LED Display
Cycle Options
Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Strong (Jeans), Prewash + Normal, Aqua Reserve, Normal, Wool
Click here to buy

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)

The Haier 8 kg front load washing machine uses AI-DBT technology to adjust wash cycles based on the load, helping clean clothes carefully. Its puri steam function works to remove germs and odors, while the large 525mm drum gives space for better wash results.

With an inverter motor and inbuilt heater, this model runs quietly and uses power wisely. The Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines is a good time to consider this efficient option for your laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Wash Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Technology
AI-DBT Load Sensing
Steam Function
PuriSteam for germs and odors
Drum Size
525mm Super Drum
Special Features
Inverter Motor, Leaser Welding Technology, Softfalling, 1200 RPM, Super Drum 525
Click here to buy

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum, Black)

The Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine offers smart cleaning with AI Control and AI Ecobubble technology, which gently removes dirt even at low temperatures. Its Super Speed feature reduces wash time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater helps keep clothes fresh and clean.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and a digital inverter motor, this fully automatic model runs quietly and allows remote control through your phone. This option stands out during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Technology
AI Control, AI Ecobubble
Connectivity
Wi-Fi Enabled
Motor
Digital Inverter Motor
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start
Click here to buy

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)

The LG 8 kg top load washing machine comes with smart inverter technology and turbo drum to clean clothes well while being gentle on fabric. It also features auto prewash for tough stains and a stainless steel drum for durability.

With an LED display and smart diagnosis, it’s easy to operate and troubleshoot. This fully automatic model is a smart pick during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Wash Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Technology
Smart Inverter, Turbodrum
Drum Material
Stainless Steel
Special Features
Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, LED Display
Click here to buy

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)

The LG 7 kg front load washing machine uses Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD to clean clothes gently and thoroughly. Its Steam Wash feature helps reduce allergens, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin.

This fully automatic model includes an inbuilt heater and a touch panel for easy control. The middle black finish adds a clean look to your laundry space. You can find this washing machine at attractive prices during the Monsoon Mega Sale on premium washing machines.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Wash Type
Fully-Automatic Front Load
Technology
Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Steam Function
Steam Wash for Allergy Care
Special Features
Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency
Click here to buy

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

