Months ahead of launch, Apple reportedly begins iPhone 18 Pro mass production testing: Here's what to expect

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models at its September launch event, which is still more than 6 months away. However, the leaks around the new Apple devices show no signs of slowing down, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from them. A new leak has even gone on to claim that the new models have entered the test production phase.

As per tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro models are already in mass production. The tipster also states that the material of the iPhone 18 Pro models has not changed much and the ‘specifications are still the same’.

Meanwhile, another recent leak had claimed that the only major change in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models could be the significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island on the new phones. A report by Bloomberg had also revealed that Apple is planning to bring a ‘deep red colour’ for the new iPhone 18 Pro models. However, with the raging success of the Cosmic Orange variant on the iPhone 17 Pro, it's not clear if the company will bring red as an additional colour or remove the orange variant completely.

The red and orange colour options are also ‘too close’ on the colour wheel to have both of them in a single lineup. The report also notes that Apple could bring purple and brown colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro models, but those are likely to be just variants of the same red theme.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: What to expect? iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature the same 6.3 and 6.9 inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays as last year. The tech giant has also reportedly worked on improving the black-glass ‘replacement process’ to minimize the colour difference between Ceramic Shield 2 glass and the aluminium frame, which could result in a more unified appearance.

The phone is expected to come running on the A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 2nm process that could lead to a 15 percent improvement in performance and about a 30 percent improvement in efficiency compared to the last generation.

AI-generated image of the alleged iPhone 18 Pro colour in coffee colour.

Apple is also expected to be working on an improved primary shooter with the iPhone 18 Pro models with a variable aperture. The new system has been rumored to physically adjust the lens opening to allow more light to enter, especially in low-light images.

