More fridge space up top: Explore our top bottom freezer refrigerators from brands like Whirlpool, Voltas

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best rated brandWhirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)View Details
₹28,490
Great ratingsWhirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator [FP 223D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) ]View Details
₹23,990
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)View Details
₹34,990
Best overall productSamsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details
Convertible optionHaier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver)View Details
₹24,990
The appeal of bottom freezer refrigerators lies in their user-friendly design, placing the more frequently accessed fresh food compartment at a comfortable height. Leading manufacturers like Whirlpool and Voltas offer a variety of models equipped with practical features.
Expect frost-free operation to eliminate manual defrosting, flexible storage solutions with adjustable shelves, and energy-efficient performance to help manage electricity costs. Many designs incorporate spacious freezer drawers for better organisation of frozen items. Ultimately, these refrigerators aim to combine convenience and efficient cooling for a modern kitchen.
Fancy a fridge that saves you money and keeps your food fresh without any fuss? This Whirlpool bottom freezer refrigerator offers a generous 270 litres, perfect for most families. Say goodbye to icy build-ups thanks to its frost-free design. It even handles power fluctuations, so you won't need a separate stabiliser. Enjoy peace of mind with a long compressor warranty, knowing your investment is protected.
Runs efficiently, saving on your electricity bills.
No need to manually defrost, saving you time and effort.
270 litres might be small for very large households.
The design is functional but might not be the most visually striking.
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners appreciate the reliable cooling and energy savings. The stabiliser-free operation is a big plus for those in areas with voltage issues.
Why choose this product?
If you're after a dependable and energy-efficient bottom freezer refrigerator that takes the hassle out of food storage, this Whirlpool is a smart choice.
Looking for a reliable fridge that keeps your food fresher for longer without guzzling electricity? This Whirlpool bottom freezer refrigerator, with its 215-litre capacity, is ideal for a medium-sized family. Its frost-free design means no more icy surprises. Plus, clever features help keep fruits and deli items in prime condition. It even shrugs off voltage hiccups, saving you the cost of a stabiliser.
Advanced technologies help maintain food's freshness and moisture.
Energy-efficient, leading to lower electricity bills.
215 litres might be insufficient for larger families or those who store a lot of bulk items.
The radiant steel finish might not suit all kitchen styles.
Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator [FP 223D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) ]
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners appreciate the consistent cooling and the effectiveness of the freshness technologies. The energy efficiency is also frequently mentioned as a key benefit.
Why choose this product?
If you need a dependable and energy-saving bottom freezer refrigerator with smart features to keep your groceries in top shape, this Whirlpool is a solid choice.
Generous 325-litre Haier bottom freezer refrigerator offers adaptable cooling with its 14-in-1 convertible modes, catering to various storage needs. Its Triple Inverter Compressor ensures efficient, quiet operation and long-lasting performance. You can even enjoy quick ice making and stabiliser-free operation. This fridge is designed for convenience and flexibility in your kitchen.
Highly versatile with 14 different cooling modes.
Energy-efficient operation thanks to the inverter compressor.
Annual energy consumption is 250 KWH (3 Star rating).
Some users might find the 'Dazzle Steel' finish less subtle.
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the flexibility of the convertible modes and the quiet operation. The quick icing feature is also a plus.
Why choose this product?
If you need a spacious and highly adaptable bottom freezer refrigerator with energy-saving technology, this Haier model is worth considering.
Looking for a premium fridge with loads of space and clever cooling? This Samsung 550-litre French door refrigerator offers easy access to both chilled and frozen food. Its Twin Cooling Plus system keeps everything fresher for longer and stops smells from mingling. Plus, the Digital Inverter Compressor runs quietly, saves energy, and comes with a reassuringly long warranty. Ideal for larger families.
Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher and prevents odour mixing.
Energy-efficient and quiet operation thanks to the Digital Inverter Compressor.
French door refrigerators can sometimes have a larger footprint.
The initial purchase price might be higher than standard double-door models.
Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners frequently praise the spaciousness and the effectiveness of the Twin Cooling Plus system in preserving food quality. The quiet operation is also a significant plus.
Why choose this product?
If you need a large-capacity, premium refrigerator with advanced cooling technology for optimal food preservation and energy savings, this Samsung French door model is an excellent choice.
This Haier 237-litre bottom freezer refrigerator offers a smart solution for modern kitchens with its 8-in-1 convertible technology, adapting seamlessly to your varying storage requirements. The Twin Inverter Technology ensures efficient and quieter performance by intelligently adjusting cooling based on demand, leading to energy savings. It also boasts stabilizer-free operation, providing protection against voltage fluctuations. A practical and adaptable choice for families.
Highly adaptable storage.
Energy-efficient, quiet.
237L may be small.
'Moon Silver' style.
Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Love the flexible modes, energy saving. Quiet too.
Why choose this product?
Versatile, energy-smart bottom freezer fridge with adaptable storage.
This Voltas Beko fridge, a Tata product, offers 340 litres of space with a convenient bottom freezer. Its Pro Smart-Inverter Compressor ensures efficient and quieter cooling. Neo Frost Dual Cooling helps maintain optimal humidity in different compartments, while StoreFresh+ aims to keep your produce fresher for longer.
Efficient and quieter cooling with the inverter compressor.
Neo Frost Dual Cooling helps preserve food freshness.
2-star energy rating might not be the most efficient.
Some may prefer a higher energy star rating.
Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users often mention the effective cooling and the spaciousness of the fridge. The bottom freezer design is also appreciated for accessibility.
Why choose this product?
If you need a reliable bottom freezer refrigerator with a good capacity and effective dual cooling technology from a trusted brand, this Voltas Beko model is worth considering.
This Panasonic bottom freezer fridge offers a generous 450 litres with clever Prime Convertible modes to keep various foods optimally fresh, even allowing you to adjust settings for vegetables or quick marinating. The bottom freezer design means less bending for everyday fridge items. Its 6-Stage Smart Inverter compressor aims for efficient and quiet operation.
Versatile Prime Convertible modes for different food types.
Bottom freezer reduces bending.
2-star energy rating.
Diamond Black finish might not suit all kitchens.
Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR-BK465BQKN,Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 401L)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners appreciate the spaciousness and the convenience of the bottom freezer. The convertible modes for different food storage needs are also well-liked.
Why choose this product?
If you need a large-capacity bottom freezer refrigerator with flexible cooling options and a focus on keeping various food types fresh, this Panasonic model is a practical choice.
8. Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
This Panasonic bottom freezer fridge offers a versatile 400 litres with its Prime Convertible modes, allowing tailored storage for vegetables, dairy, and even quick marinating with its Prime Fresh sub-modes. The bottom freezer design provides easier access to your everyday items, saving you from bending. Its 6-Stage Smart Inverter compressor aims for efficient and quiet operation.
Offers versatile Prime Convertible modes for different food storage needs.
The bottom freezer design provides more convenient access to the fridge compartment.
Features a 2-star energy rating.
The Diamond Black finish might not appeal to all kitchen styles.
Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers often appreciate the spaciousness and the flexibility offered by the convertible modes. The bottom freezer design is also noted for its convenience.
Why choose this product?
If you're looking for a bottom freezer refrigerator with a good capacity and adaptable cooling options to keep various food types fresh, this Panasonic model is a practical choice.
This spacious 529-litre Electrolux bottom freezer refrigerator, part of the UltimateTaste 500 series, keeps your food fresh and hygienic. TasteLockAuto technology maintains optimal moisture for fruits and vegetables, while TasteGuard eliminates unwanted odours. The EvenTemp system ensures consistent cooling throughout. Its NutriFresh inverter compressor also aims for energy efficiency.
TasteLockAuto helps keep produce fresh for up to a week.
TasteGuard deodorizer ensures an odour-free fridge environment.
1-star energy rating suggests lower energy efficiency.
The stainless steel finish might require more upkeep to prevent fingerprints.
Electrolux 529L Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer, TasteLockAuto & TasteGuard Technology, Stainless Steel, UltimateTaste 500, EBE5302C-S
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners appreciate the large capacity and the effectiveness of the TasteLockAuto feature in preserving produce. The bottom freezer design is also considered convenient.
Why choose this product?
If you require a large-capacity bottom freezer refrigerator with advanced features focused on food freshness and odour control, this Electrolux model is a strong contender, despite its lower energy rating.
This Panasonic bottom freezer fridge offers a versatile 401 litres with its Prime Convertible modes for flexible storage. The bottom freezer design reduces bending for frequently accessed items. Its 6-Stage Smart Inverter with AI Econavi aims for efficient cooling, and AG Clean technology helps maintain a hygienic environment.
Versatile Prime Convertible modes for adaptable storage.
Bottom freezer design offers more convenient access to the fridge.
2-star energy rating suggests moderate energy efficiency.
The specific benefits of AI Econavi might not be immediately apparent to all users.
Panasonic NR-BK468BQKN 401l 2 Star Prime Convertible AI Econavi 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners often appreciate the spaciousness and the convenience of the bottom freezer. The convertible modes are also noted as a useful feature.
Why choose this product?
If you need a bottom freezer refrigerator with a good capacity and flexible storage options, along with intelligent inverter technology for efficiency, this Panasonic model is a solid choice.
Look for higher BEE star ratings and inverter compressors in their models for best energy savings.
Check for large crisper drawers and features like Panasonic's Jumbo Basket or Voltas Beko's StoreFresh+.
Many models across these brands offer built-in stabiliser-free operation for protection against power fluctuations.
Consider Panasonic's AG Clean or Voltas Beko's Ion Guard; some Whirlpool and Haier models also have good systems.
|Best bottom freezer fridge
|Capacity
|Cooling features
|Special features
|Whirlpool Triple-Door Refrigerator
|270 L (Gross)
|Frost Free
|Triple-Door
|Whirlpool Triple-Door Refrigerator
|215 L
|Frost Free
|Triple-Door
|Haier Bottom Mount Refrigerator
|325 L
|Frost Free, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology
|14-in-1 Convertible, Bottom Mount, Display
|Samsung French Door Refrigerator
|550 L
|Frost Free, Digital Inverter
|Convertible, French Door
|Haier Double Door Refrigerator
|237 L
|Frost Free, Twin Inverter Technology
|8-in-1 Convertible, Bottom Mount
|Voltas Beko Refrigerator
|340 L
|Frost Free, Inverter
|Bottom Mount, Store Fresh Technology
|Panasonic 450L 2 Star Prime Refrigerator
|450 L (Net 401L)
|Frost Free, 6-Stage Smart Inverter
|Convertible, Bottom Mount, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket
|Panasonic Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
|400 L (Net 357L)
|Frost Free, 6-Stage Smart Inverter
|Convertible, Bottom Mount, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket
|Electrolux Double Door Refrigerator
|529 L
|Frost Free, Inverter, TasteLockAuto & TasteGuard Technology
|Bottom Freezer
|Panasonic Refrigerator
|401 L
|Frost Free, AI Econavi, 6-Stage Smart Inverter
|Convertible, Bottom Mount
Similar articles for you
Best single door refrigerators in 2025 offering superior temperature control and fresh food storage: Top 10 fridges
Best refrigerators under ₹20000 in March 2025: Top budget friendly, feature packed picks for budget conscious buyers
Best refrigerator deals shortlisted for you! Grab up to 44% off on single door, double door, high capacity fridge models
Best refrigerator under ₹30000 in 2025: Top 10 picks for efficiency, powerful cooling and value from trusted brands
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.