Mother’s Day 2025 tech gift ideas: From smartwatch to headphones; check the full list

With Mother's Day just around the corner on May 11th, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how to show your appreciation for the special woman in your life. If you are considering a tech-savvy gift for your mother, the e-commerce platforms offer a wide array of options. To help you navigate the choices, we have curated a list of compelling tech gadgets perfect for celebrating Mom.

Whether your mother is a budding photographer, a dedicated reader, a fitness enthusiast, or simply enjoys the convenience of smart home technology, there is a tech gift out there to match her interests and needs. From sleek smartwatches that track health and fitness to user-friendly tablets perfect for reading and video calls, the possibilities are endless.

Check out the list of gift items from Amazon:

Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch The Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch is currently priced at ₹3499. This smartwatch features an AMOLED always-on display with dynamic watch faces and emoji support.It offers bluetooth calling via Tru SyncTM and includes the Noise Health SuiteTM for wellness tracking, alongside over 100 sports modes. The device supports SOS technology, a functional crown for navigation, and a productivity suite with reminders and music controls. It is compatible with both Android and iOS, offering activity and calorie tracking, SpO2 monitoring, notifications, and a heart rate monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is up for grabs at ₹18499. This tablet features a 27.94 cm (11.0”) LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor. For photography and video calls, it offers an 8 MP autofocus rear camera and a 5 MP fixed focus front camera. The audio experience is enhanced by quad speakers with surround sound. It is equipped with a 7040 mAh battery.

realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is selling at ₹19999. This phone is equipped with a Dimensity 7400 Chipset, achieving an Antutu score exceeding 750k. It features a 6000mAh battery coupled with 80W ultra-fast charging. The display is a HyperGlow Esports Gaming Display with a brightness of 4500 nits. The device has an IP69 waterproof rating, offering resistance to water, dust, and extreme conditions. Despite housing a 6000mAh battery, it maintains a slim design.

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones The JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC headphones is selling at ₹5,999. These headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling with adjustable Ambient Aware and Talk Thru modes.They offer up to 70 hours of battery life and support quick charging, providing up to three hours of playback with a five-minute charge.Multi-Point Connection allows pairing with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.The headphones are equipped with JBL Pure Bass sound and support hands-free calls with Voice Aware, controllable via ear-cup buttons.

boAt SmartRing Active The boAt SmartRing Active is priced at ₹2999. The boAt Smartring Active, in Midnight Black and size 12 (71mm-74mm), connects via Bluetooth and includes a charging case and user manual. It features a lightweight stainless-steel design and offers multiple sports modes and fitness challenges. Users can control their smartphone camera through the ring. It also provides real-time heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.