Mother’s Day gift guide: From smartwatch to tablet - A curated list for 2025

With Mother’s Day approaching on 11 May, many are considering how best to acknowledge and appreciate the significant women in their lives. For those leaning towards a technology-focused gift, online shopping platforms currently offer a range of practical and versatile gadgets.

The options cater to various interests, whether fitness, reading, home automation, or everyday convenience. Here’s a look at some of the notable gadgets available this season.

Garmin Lily 2 The Garmin Lily 2, designed with a 14 mm case and available with bands in silicone, nylon, or Italian leather, is pitched as a smartwatch for women. It incorporates features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, heart rate measurement, and sleep analysis. It also includes menstrual and pregnancy tracking and provides an estimate of "fitness age." The device supports smartphone-connected GPS for outdoor activities and is priced around ₹28,467.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The latest Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker priced at ₹5,499. Alongside its improved sound output, it offers features such as motion detection and a built-in temperature sensor. It can control compatible smart home devices and provides access to music, reminders, and more via Alexa voice commands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Aimed at users who engage in reading, streaming, or digital art, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch display and comes with an S Pen stylus. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor with 6GB of RAM, it offers a combination of multitasking capability and durability, supported by an IP68 rating. The tablet is listed at ₹34,999.

URBAN Mag Charge Powerbank For those needing a portable charging solution, the URBAN Mag Charge Wireless Powerbank offers a 10,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Its compact design includes magnetic attachment, compatible with a range of devices such as the iPhone 15 series. Priced at ₹1,799, it includes multi-layer circuit protection.