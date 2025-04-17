Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro launched in India: Price, features, battery and more

Motorola has officially stepped into the Indian laptop market with the launch of its first-ever laptop, the Moto Book 60. Alongside, the company has introduced a new tablet, the Moto Pad 60 Pro. Starting April 23, both devices can be purchased on Flipkart as well as Motorola’s official website.

Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro: Pricing in India Motorola’s debut laptop, the Moto Book 60, is available in multiple configurations. The variant with Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹69,999, but is being offered at a special launch price of ₹61,999. For those opting for more power, the Intel Core 7 variants are priced at ₹74,990 (16GB + 512GB) and ₹78,990 (16GB + 1TB). Both are available at a discounted rate of up to ₹73,999 during the launch period.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro, Motorola’s latest tablet offering, also debuts with competitive pricing. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at ₹26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at ₹28,999—both prices inclusive of launch offers. The tablet comes in a Pantone-validated Bronze Green shade and includes the Moto Pen stylus in the box.

Moto Book 60, Moto Pad 60 Pro: Specifications and features Moto Book 60 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and comes with processor options of either Intel Core 5 210H or Intel Core 7 240H, paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The laptop houses a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, an IR camera for facial recognition via Windows Hello, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Built to last, it meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards and incorporates AI-based features like Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard, and File Transfer. Powering the device is a 60Wh battery supported by 65W fast charging.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes equipped with a 12.7-inch LTPS 3K display, offering a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and is available with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.