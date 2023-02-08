Moto E13, a budget-friendly smartphone with Unisoc T606 SoC launched: Details
- The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of ₹6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,999.
Motorola has launched its budget-friendly Moto E13 handset in India. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. Speaking of optics, the Moto E13 houses a 13MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP shooter at front for selfies and video calling.
