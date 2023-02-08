Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Moto E13, a budget-friendly smartphone with Unisoc T606 SoC launched: Details
Moto E13, a budget-friendly smartphone with Unisoc T606 SoC launched: Details

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2023, 01:27 PM IST Govind Choudhary
The Moto E13 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G device which runs on Android 13 (Go edition). (Motorola)Premium
The Moto E13 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G device which runs on Android 13 (Go edition). (Motorola)

  • The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of 6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of 7,999.

Motorola has launched its budget-friendly Moto E13 handset in India. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. Speaking of optics, the Moto E13 houses a 13MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP shooter at front for selfies and video calling.

Moto E13: Price in India

The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of 6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of 7,999. Users can purchase their smartphone from Flipkart and JioMart. It will be available in three colour options which are Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White colours. Interestingly, existing and new Jio customers can avail a flat 700 cashback by opting into the Jio Lock offer.

Moto E13: Specifications

The Moto E13 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G device which runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSOC T606 processor along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The device comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Speaking of optics, the Moto E13 houses a 13MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP shooter at front for selfies and video calling. Both the camera sensors are capable of recording FHD videos at 30 fps, claims the company. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery support for 10W charging. The device is claimed to offer support for up to 23 hours of video playback.

The latest offering from Motorola measures 164.19x74.95x8.47mm and it has a weight about 179.5g, reveals the company. This handset has an IP52-rated dust and gets a water-resistant design. In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, along with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. The Moto E13 also gets a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

