Moto E13, a budget-friendly smartphone with Unisoc T606 SoC launched: Details

Moto E13: Price in India

The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of ₹6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,999. Users can purchase their smartphone from Flipkart and JioMart. It will be available in three colour options which are Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White colours. Interestingly, existing and new Jio customers can avail a flat ₹700 cashback by opting into the Jio Lock offer.