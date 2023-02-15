Moto E13 is now available on sale: Check price, offers and more
- The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of ₹6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,999.
Motorola has recently launched its budget-friendly Moto E13 handset in India. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. It is now available on sale for purchasing.
