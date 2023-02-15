Moto E13 is now available on sale: Check price, offers and more

Moto E13: Price and offers

The Moto E13 base variant (2GB RAM with 64GB storage) comes at a price of ₹6,999. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹7,999. Interested customers can purchase their smartphone from Flipkart, JioMart and other authorised retail stores. Interestingly, the company is also offering a cashback of ₹700 to Jio users as an introductory offer. Moreover, Jio users can also avail exclusive benefits of up to ₹2,500 on this device.