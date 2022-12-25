Moto E13 renders leaked: What to expect

Meanwhile, Motorola unveiled the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone in China earlier this year. The smartphone’s global variant has appeared online. Leakster SnoopyTech has shared alleged monikers of the upcoming device, showing its clamshell design. Earlier this week, popular tipster Evan Blass has also tweeted that there will be two variants of Motorola Razr 2022. According to him, one device is codenamed Juno, while the other is codenamed Venus. “The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven," he mentions in the tweet.