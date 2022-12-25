Moto E13 renders leaked: What to expect

Motorola is working on its Moto E13, suggests a report. Now, the alleged renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. This entry level handset is said to sport an Unisoc T606 processor and might run on Android 13. The leaked renders suggest that it might have beige colour variant and come with a curved rear panel.
Motorola is working on its Moto E13, suggests a report. Now, the alleged renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. This entry level handset is said to sport an Unisoc T606 processor and might run on Android 13. The leaked renders suggest that it might have beige colour variant and come with a curved rear panel.
As per a report by Mysmartprice, the alleged Moto E13, an entry level smartphone, has been spotted in beige colour with plastic frame. It might have a curved camera panel sporting a single camera module with an LED flash spot. Moreover, the report suggests that the device has the company’s batwing logo at the backside.
As per a report by Mysmartprice, the alleged Moto E13, an entry level smartphone, has been spotted in beige colour with plastic frame. It might have a curved camera panel sporting a single camera module with an LED flash spot. Moreover, the report suggests that the device has the company’s batwing logo at the backside.
Speaking of connectivity options, the smartphone could come with a USB type-C with a speaker grille and a microphone spot. For display, the device might have a waterdrop notch design with bezels that can be narrow around the screen but appears to get thick from the chin as seen in the alleged renders.
Speaking of connectivity options, the smartphone could come with a USB type-C with a speaker grille and a microphone spot. For display, the device might have a waterdrop notch design with bezels that can be narrow around the screen but appears to get thick from the chin as seen in the alleged renders.
Meanwhile, Motorola unveiled the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone in China earlier this year. The smartphone’s global variant has appeared online. Leakster SnoopyTech has shared alleged monikers of the upcoming device, showing its clamshell design. Earlier this week, popular tipster Evan Blass has also tweeted that there will be two variants of Motorola Razr 2022. According to him, one device is codenamed Juno, while the other is codenamed Venus. “The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven," he mentions in the tweet.
Meanwhile, Motorola unveiled the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone in China earlier this year. The smartphone’s global variant has appeared online. Leakster SnoopyTech has shared alleged monikers of the upcoming device, showing its clamshell design. Earlier this week, popular tipster Evan Blass has also tweeted that there will be two variants of Motorola Razr 2022. According to him, one device is codenamed Juno, while the other is codenamed Venus. “The one about to launch, a.k.a. razr 22, is Maven," he mentions in the tweet.
The tipster has also shared the price of the Motorola Razr 2022 global variant. The device is likely to cost 1,299 Euros (approx. ₹1,05,000). Another tipster Appuals says that the smartphone could be priced 1,199 Euros (approx. ₹98,000) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. There is a 12GB RAM model of the phone in China. It is not known whether this variant will be available in other global markets too.
The tipster has also shared the price of the Motorola Razr 2022 global variant. The device is likely to cost 1,299 Euros (approx. ₹1,05,000). Another tipster Appuals says that the smartphone could be priced 1,199 Euros (approx. ₹98,000) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. There is a 12GB RAM model of the phone in China. It is not known whether this variant will be available in other global markets too.
The Chinese variant of Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen offers 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. There is a secondary screen with a 2.69-inch G-OLED panel. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.
The Chinese variant of Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen offers 20:9 aspect ratio, and has a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. There is a secondary screen with a 2.69-inch G-OLED panel. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.