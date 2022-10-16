Moto E22s to launch in India on October 17: What we know so far

Moto E22s to launch in India on October 17: What we know so far2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
- Moto E22s is expected to be an entry-level phone and could be priced below ₹10,000. The smartphone is already on sale in the European market.
Motorola is set to expand its smartphone range in India with the launch of Moto E22s. The smartphone will debut in the country on October 17. Moto E22s will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart. “The #motoe22s features a speedy 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5" IPS LCD screen. Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores," reads a tweet shared by Motorola India.
Moto E22s is a 4G phone. It is expected to be an entry-level phone and could be priced below ₹10,000. The smartphone is already on sale in the European market.
Moto E22s: What we know so far
Moto E22s comes powered by MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The screen will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset will sport a punch-hole design at the front, housing the front camera. On the rear, it is said to come with a dual camera setup.
As mentioned above, the smartphone will run on Helio G37 processor and may be paired with 4GB of RAM. Moto E22s is expected to come with 64GB of internal storage. The phone may come with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.
The Moto E22s is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. For optics, the phone may come with a 16MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. At the front, the handset may feature an 8MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It may also support face unlock authentication. On the battery front, the device is said to house a 5,000mAh battery and could offer up to 10watt fast charging support. The device is likely to be priced below ₹10,000.
