Moto E22s to launch in India on October 17: What we know so far

The Moto E22s is said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. For optics, the phone may come with a 16MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. At the front, the handset may feature an 8MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It may also support face unlock authentication. On the battery front, the device is said to house a 5,000mAh battery and could offer up to 10watt fast charging support. The device is likely to be priced below ₹10,000.

