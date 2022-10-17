Moto E22s with MediaTek G37 SoC, launched in India: Details on price and specs

Motorola has launched its new budget friendly Moto E22s in India on Monday. It is the latest in the company's E-series to make its way to the Indian market and brings a 90Hz display, powered by a MediaTek chip and packs a 5,00mAh large battery.
Moto E22s: Price in India
The Moto E22s has been priced in India at ₹8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. Motorola’s new budget smartphone will go sale all across the country through Flipkart starting from Oct 22, 2022 at 12PM. This handset from Motorola is available in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colour options.
Moto E22s: Specifications
The all new Moto E22s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, along with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, coupled with 4GB RAM. This smartphone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm, with a weight about 185gm.
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also opts for an 8MP selfie camera that is housed in a hole-punch camera cut-out. On the rear, the E22s gets a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.
Talking about the software, the Moto E22s runs on Android 12 based MyUX out of the box. This device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for mild splash resistance. For connectivity options, it comes with 4gLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and mode.
To recall, Motorola also launched its budget smartphone Moto E32 in India earlier this month. This latest smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The handset from Motorola houses a 50Mp rear camera setup with Quad Pixel technology. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Motorola had launched the Moto E32 in the European market earlier in 20222, but that variant differs in terms of specifications compared to the Indian model.