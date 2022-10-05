Moto E32 announced in India: Details on launch date, specs and more

The Moto E32 variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It appears to bear more resemblance to the Moto E22s, both in design and specifications which launched in Europe in August.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Motorola has announced the debut of Moto E32 in India. It will be launched on Oct 7, 2022. The smartphone company released this handset in Europe earlier this year. However, it seems that the Indian variant will boast different specifications. Motorola has also revealed the complete specifications of this handset ahead of the launch. The Moto E32 variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It appears to bear more resemblance to the Moto E22s, both in design and specifications which launched in Europe in August.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Motorola has announced the debut of Moto E32 in India. It will be launched on Oct 7, 2022. The smartphone company released this handset in Europe earlier this year. However, it seems that the Indian variant will boast different specifications. Motorola has also revealed the complete specifications of this handset ahead of the launch. The Moto E32 variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It appears to bear more resemblance to the Moto E22s, both in design and specifications which launched in Europe in August.
Moto E32: Price, availability in India
The Moto E32 would debut in India via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. Motorola has not revealed the pricing of this handset. It was launched in Europe earlier this year for EUR 149 (roughly ₹12,000).
Moto E32: Price, availability in India
The Moto E32 would debut in India via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. Motorola has not revealed the pricing of this handset. It was launched in Europe earlier this year for EUR 149 (roughly ₹12,000).
The listing of this smartphone has confirmed that the Moto E32 will have a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It will come in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The listing of this smartphone has confirmed that the Moto E32 will have a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It will come in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moto E32: Specifications and features
The Moto E32 features similar specifications and design to the Moto E22s. This handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The handset runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. Motorola has promised two years of OS upgrades and security patches.
Moto E32: Specifications and features
The Moto E32 features similar specifications and design to the Moto E22s. This handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The handset runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. Motorola has promised two years of OS upgrades and security patches.
For optics, the Moto E32 features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
For optics, the Moto E32 features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
The upcoming smartphone from Motorola measures 163.9x74.94x8.49mm and weighs about 185gm, the company said. It features a USB Type-C [ort and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E32 is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone which also includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. For security authentication, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.
The upcoming smartphone from Motorola measures 163.9x74.94x8.49mm and weighs about 185gm, the company said. It features a USB Type-C [ort and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E32 is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone which also includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. For security authentication, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.