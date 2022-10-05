Moto E32 announced in India: Details on launch date, specs and more

Motorola has announced the debut of Moto E32 in India. It will be launched on Oct 7, 2022. The smartphone company released this handset in Europe earlier this year. However, it seems that the Indian variant will boast different specifications. Motorola has also revealed the complete specifications of this handset ahead of the launch. The Moto E32 variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It appears to bear more resemblance to the Moto E22s, both in design and specifications which launched in Europe in August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}