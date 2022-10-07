Moto E32 with 5000mAh battery debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

Moto E32: Price in India

The Moto E32 comes with a sole 4GB and 64GB storage model which is priced at ₹10,499 in India. It is available for purchase in Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black colour options. It can be purchased from Flipkart. Interestingly, HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 per cent discount up to ₹1,000 on this deal. Customers can also get benefits from other banks and No-cost EMI offers.