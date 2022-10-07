Moto E32 with 5000mAh battery debuts in India: Check price, specs and more

The Moto E32 comes with a sole 4GB and 64GB storage model which is priced at ₹10,499 in India. It is available for purchase in Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black colour options. It can be purchased from Flipkart.
Motorola launched its budget smartphone Moto E32 in India on Friday. The latest smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The handset from Motorola houses a 50Mp rear camera setup with Quad Pixel technology. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Motorola had launched the Moto E32 in the European market earlier in 20222, but that variant differs in terms of specifications compared to the Indian model.
Moto E32: Price in India
The Moto E32 comes with a sole 4GB and 64GB storage model which is priced at ₹10,499 in India. It is available for purchase in Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black colour options. It can be purchased from Flipkart. Interestingly, HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 per cent discount up to ₹1,000 on this deal. Customers can also get benefits from other banks and No-cost EMI offers.
Moto E32: Specifications and features
The Moto E32 features a 6.5inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD+ (720x1600 pixels)resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 out of the box with My UX skin on top. Motorola has also promised two years of OS upgrades and monthly security patches.
For optics, the device features a dual rear camera setup.It includes a 50MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Moto E32 alos gets an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. These cameras are capable of recording full HD videos at 30fps. There are also features like Pro mode, Night vision and Dual capture.
The Moto E32 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone which also gets a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The smartphone offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and face unlock technology. It is 163.9x74.94x8.49mm in dimensions and weighs around 185gm, mentioned Motorola.
