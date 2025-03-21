Motorola plans to launch the Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India, expected on April 2, with sales starting April 9. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery, likely priced under ₹ 25,000.

Motorola is preparing to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion in India. This new handset is expected to follow the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was introduced in 2024. While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the smartphone could be unveiled on 2 April, with sales beginning on 9 April.

Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared details on X regarding the launch timeline and key specifications of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion. Although Motorola has not officially announced these details, industry sources indicate that the phone will come with several upgrades over its predecessor.

Expected Features The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, aimed at providing improved performance and efficiency.

The device is expected to include a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT700 primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. The front camera is likely to be a 32MP sensor, similar to the one found on the Moto Edge 50 Fusion.

In terms of battery capacity, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Additional features reportedly include an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability.

Expected pricing If reports are accurate, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion will likely be priced under ₹25,000, in line with its predecessor. The Moto Edge 50 Fusion launched at ₹22,999 for the base variant, so a similar pricing strategy is expected. The phone is rumoured to be available in three colour options—blue, pink, and purple.

Motorola recently teased the arrival of the Moto Edge 60 in India via a promotional video on Flipkart, confirming that the device will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform.