 Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra receive up to ₹20,000 price cut in India. New price, specs and all you need to know | Mint
Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra receive up to ₹20,000 price cut in India. New price, specs and all you need to know

Motorola has slashed the price of its Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone by ₹20,000, bringing it down to ₹69,999 from the original launch price of ₹89,999. Additionally, the vanilla Moto Razr 40 version now starts at ₹49,999 after a ₹10,000 discount.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra price starts at 49,999 in India.

Motorola has slashed the price of its Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone, offering the smartphone at an attractive 20,000 discount from its launch price. Notably, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India at a price of 89,999, but after the discount, the premium smartphone is available at a price of 69,999.

Motorola is also offering a 10,000 discount on the vanilla version of the Moto Razr 40, which now starts at 49,999 in India.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: 

Moto Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9 FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The smartphone also features a 3.6-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels. The external display comes with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. 

The premium smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone comes with an IP52 Water-repellent rating and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back and a 7000 series aluminum frame. Meanwhile, the smartphone also features a Vegan leather back with the Viva Magenta color. 

In terms of optics, the Motor Razr 40 Ultra features a dual camera setup to the back with a 12MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide angle + Macro sensor with a field of view of 108°.

The premium Motorola smartphone features a dual stereo speaker with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound. The smartphone houses a 3,800 mAh battery underneath which can be fast charged via a 33W TurnboPower charger. 

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra runs on My UX based on Android 13 and is promised to get updates till Android 16 and 4 years of security patches updates. The company also recently confirmed that its Moto Razr 40 series will get the Android 14 upgrade.

 

 

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM IST
