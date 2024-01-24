Moto Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra receive up to ₹20,000 price cut in India. New price, specs and all you need to know
Motorola has slashed the price of its Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone by ₹20,000, bringing it down to ₹69,999 from the original launch price of ₹89,999. Additionally, the vanilla Moto Razr 40 version now starts at ₹49,999 after a ₹10,000 discount.
Motorola has slashed the price of its Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone, offering the smartphone at an attractive ₹20,000 discount from its launch price. Notably, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India at a price of ₹89,999, but after the discount, the premium smartphone is available at a price of ₹69,999.