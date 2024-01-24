Motorola has slashed the price of its Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone, offering the smartphone at an attractive ₹20,000 discount from its launch price. Notably, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra was launched in India at a price of ₹89,999, but after the discount, the premium smartphone is available at a price of ₹69,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola is also offering a ₹10,000 discount on the vanilla version of the Moto Razr 40, which now starts at ₹49,999 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Moto Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9 FHD+ pOLED LTPO main display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The smartphone also features a 3.6-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels. The external display comes with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

The premium smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone comes with an IP52 Water-repellent rating and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back and a 7000 series aluminum frame. Meanwhile, the smartphone also features a Vegan leather back with the Viva Magenta color.

In terms of optics, the Motor Razr 40 Ultra features a dual camera setup to the back with a 12MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide angle + Macro sensor with a field of view of 108°.

The premium Motorola smartphone features a dual stereo speaker with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound. The smartphone houses a 3,800 mAh battery underneath which can be fast charged via a 33W TurnboPower charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra runs on My UX based on Android 13 and is promised to get updates till Android 16 and 4 years of security patches updates. The company also recently confirmed that its Moto Razr 40 series will get the Android 14 upgrade.

