Motorola has launched its Moto G04, an affordable smartphone in India. Priced under ₹10,000, this smartphone offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery. If you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone in a similar price range, you can check out the details of Moto G04. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto G04: Price in India The Moto G04 is priced in India at ₹6999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is priced at ₹7999. This smartphone is available in Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange and Concord Black colour. It will be available for sale from Feb 22, 2024 on the official stores of Motorola, Flipkart and other authorized retail outlets.

Moto G04: Specifications The Moto G04 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole display and offers up to 90 Hz of refresh rate. It is compatible to provide users with 537 nits of peak brightness. In terms of design, the smartphone comes with an acrylic glass finish and looks premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the performance, the Moto G04 runs on the latest Android 14 and is powered by the UNISOC T606 processor. In terms of storage, this smartphone from Motorola gets 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB. The ROM options are 64GB and 128GB with UFS 2.2 storage. The handset gets a triple card slot, accommodating two SIMs and a Micro SD that is expandable up to 1 TB.

For optics, the Motorola smartphone boasts a 16MP primary camera sensor which is powered by AI and a 5MP camera sensor at the front for selfies. Moreover, the handset gets smart features for photography such as Portrait mode and HDR.

The Moto G04 houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W charging support. It also gets IP52 water resistance certification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!