Moto G13 debuts in India with 5,000mAh battery, carries a price tag of ₹9,4991 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
The new Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The phone features a refresh rate of 90Hz, 576Hz touch sampling rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.47 per cent.
Consumer electronics brand Motorola has expanded its affordable smartphone range with the launch of Moto G13 in India. The all-new Moto phone is a 4G device that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
