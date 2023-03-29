Consumer electronics brand Motorola has expanded its affordable smartphone range with the launch of Moto G13 in India. The all-new Moto phone is a 4G device that comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The smartphone packs 64GB storage capacity, and is priced at ₹9,499. Moto G13 4G phone will go on sale in the country on April 5. It will be available via Flipkart.

Moto G13 features

Moto G13 runs on Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. The handset packs 128GB onboard storage which is expandable using a microSD card.

The new Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The phone features a refresh rate of 90Hz, 576Hz touch sampling rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.47 per cent. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for privacy on the phone.

On the camera front, Moto G13 boasts of a triple camera system on the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features an 8MP camera.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola has added support for 10watt charging with the device.

Earlier this month, Motorola launched the Moto G73 5G in India. The device is available in two colour options and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, along with dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM as standard. The device also features a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Additionally, the Moto G73 5G includes ThinkShield mobile security for added protection.