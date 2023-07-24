Moto G14 set to arrive in India on Aug 1. What we know so far

Moto G14 set to arrive in India on Aug 1. What we know so far1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Motorola is set to launch its budget smartphone, the Moto G14, in India on August 1. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support. It will be available for pre-order on Flipkart.
Motorola is gearing up to broaden its range of budget smartphones in India in the near future. The highly anticipated Moto G14 is scheduled to make its grand entrance in India next week, and the launch as well as availability details have been officially confirmed through Flipkart.
