Moto G14 set to arrive in India on Aug 1. What we know so far

Motorola is gearing up to broaden its range of budget smartphones in India in the near future. The highly anticipated Moto G14 is scheduled to make its grand entrance in India next week, and the launch as well as availability details have been officially confirmed through Flipkart.

The Flipkart landing page has already provided glimpses of the phone's features, specifications, and available color options. Following the release of the Moto G13 earlier this year in India, which came with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, the Moto G14 is expected to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers.

Flipkart has officially confirmed the launch date of the Moto G14 in India to be on August 1. The landing page reveals key specifications of the smartphone and announces that pre-orders will commence at 12pm (noon) on the same date. The Moto G14 will be offered in two color options: Blue and Gray. The phone boasts a glossy back, housing a dual rear camera setup along with an LED Flash.

Motorola has provided a glimpse of the specifications for the upcoming Moto G14. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, it will be equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As for the operating system, the handset will come with Android 13 out-of-the-box. Motorola has also committed to upgrading the smartphone to Android 14 in the future, and users can expect up to 3 years of security updates to keep their device protected.

The upcoming Moto G14 will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup for optics. The front will have a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera at the top-center position. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support, providing up to 34 hours of talk time and 16 hours of video streaming.

Additionally, the smartphone will come with an IP52 rating for water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face recognition for biometric authentication. It will also offer dual SIM 4G connectivity, as per the specifications teased by the company.