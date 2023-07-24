Moto G14 set to arrive in India on Aug 1. What we know so far

Flipkart has officially confirmed the launch date of the Moto G14 in India to be on August 1. The landing page reveals key specifications of the smartphone and announces that pre-orders will commence at 12pm (noon) on the same date. The Moto G14 will be offered in two color options: Blue and Gray. The phone boasts a glossy back, housing a dual rear camera setup along with an LED Flash.

