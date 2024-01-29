Moto G24 Power key specifications revealed ahead of January 30 launch: All you need to know
Moto G24 Power will feature a dual camera setup, a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and run on Android 14 OS with 1 year of software upgrade and 3 years of security patches.
Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has confirmed that its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India on January 30. However, ahead of the launch of Motorola's latest device, the company has revealed almost all of the key features on its official website.
