 Moto G24 Power key specifications revealed ahead of January 30 launch: All you need to know | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 13:19:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.85 0.90%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,459.60 1.69%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 322.75 2.51%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 620.45 1.23%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Moto G24 Power key specifications revealed ahead of January 30 launch: All you need to know
Back Back

Moto G24 Power key specifications revealed ahead of January 30 launch: All you need to know

 Livemint

Moto G24 Power will feature a dual camera setup, a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and run on Android 14 OS with 1 year of software upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

Moto G24 Power will launch in India on January 30.Premium
Moto G24 Power will launch in India on January 30.

Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has confirmed that its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India on January 30. However, ahead of the launch of Motorola's latest device, the company has revealed almost all of the key features on its official website. 

Also Read | Motorola confirms devices getting Android 14 update. Check full list here

According to the features listed on Motorola's website and Flipkart's dedicated microsite, the Moto G24 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics intensive tasks.

The smartphone will feature a 6.56 inch display and will sport a water repellent design. Moreover, the Moto G24 Power will house a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Also Read | Moto G54 5G gets a significant price cut in India. New price, specs, bank offers and more

In terms of optics, the Moto G24 Power will feature a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor a 2MP sesnor for taking Macro shots. The smartphone also houses a 16MP front facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call related requirements. 

The Motorola listing confirms that Moto G24 Power will feature a stereo speaker setup with support for Doly Atmos. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support FM Radio.

In terms of connectivity, t he Moto G24 Power will come with support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM + microSD card setup which can help expand the storage by up to 1TB. 

The Moto G24 Power will run on the latest Android 14 operating system (OS) based on Motorola's own My UX and the company is promising 1 year of software upgrade and 3 years of security patches with this phone. 

The smartphone will be available in up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Moto G24 Power will be available in 2 colur options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App