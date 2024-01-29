Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has confirmed that its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India on January 30. However, ahead of the launch of Motorola's latest device, the company has revealed almost all of the key features on its official website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the features listed on Motorola's website and Flipkart's dedicated microsite, the Moto G24 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics intensive tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone will feature a 6.56 inch display and will sport a water repellent design. Moreover, the Moto G24 Power will house a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Moto G24 Power will feature a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor a 2MP sesnor for taking Macro shots. The smartphone also houses a 16MP front facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Motorola listing confirms that Moto G24 Power will feature a stereo speaker setup with support for Doly Atmos. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support FM Radio.

In terms of connectivity, t he Moto G24 Power will come with support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM + microSD card setup which can help expand the storage by up to 1TB.

The Moto G24 Power will run on the latest Android 14 operating system (OS) based on Motorola's own My UX and the company is promising 1 year of software upgrade and 3 years of security patches with this phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone will be available in up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Moto G24 Power will be available in 2 colur options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.

