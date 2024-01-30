Motorola has launched its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India starting at ₹8,999. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with the company's own My UX custom skin.

Moto G24 Power Price:

The Moto G24 Power is priced at ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹9,999. The budget smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue and it will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and select retail stores from February 7 onwards.

Interestingly, Motorola is also offering a ₹750 exchange bonus on trading in the old devices, bringing in the effective price of the base variant down to ₹8,249.

Moto G24 Power Specifications:

The Moto G24 Power runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

The budget smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 537 nits. The smartphone features a puch hole notch design to the front and comes with the IP52 water repellent design.

In terms of optics, the Moto G24 Power comes with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor for taking Macro shots. The smartphone also houses a 16MP front facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The Motorola listing confirms that Moto G24 Power will feature a stereo speaker setup with support for Doly Atmos. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support FM Radio.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G24 Power comes with support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM + microSD card setup which can help expand the storage by up to 1TB.

