 Moto G24 Power with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more | Mint
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Moto G24 Power with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more
Moto G24 Power with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more

Motorola has launched the Moto G24 Power smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹8,999. Motorola is offering a ₹750 exchange bonus on the Moto G24 Power, bringing down the effective price of the base variant to ₹8,249.

Moto G24 Power starts at a price of ₹8,999 in India.Premium
Moto G24 Power starts at a price of 8,999 in India.

Motorola has launched its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India starting at 8,999. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with the company's own My UX custom skin.

Moto G24 Power Price: 

The Moto G24 Power is priced at 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at 9,999. The budget smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue and it will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and select retail stores from February 7 onwards. 

Interestingly, Motorola is also offering a 750 exchange bonus on trading in the old devices, bringing in the effective price of the base variant down to 8,249.

 Moto G24 Power Specifications: 

The Moto G24 Power runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. 

The budget smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 537 nits. The smartphone features a puch hole notch design to the front and comes with the IP52 water repellent design. 

In terms of optics, the Moto G24 Power comes with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor for taking Macro shots. The smartphone also houses a 16MP front facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

The Motorola listing confirms that Moto G24 Power will feature a stereo speaker setup with support for Doly Atmos. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support FM Radio.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G24 Power comes with support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM + microSD card setup which can help expand the storage by up to 1TB.

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 03:34 PM IST
