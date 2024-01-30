Moto G24 Power with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more
Motorola has launched the Moto G24 Power smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹8,999. Motorola is offering a ₹750 exchange bonus on the Moto G24 Power, bringing down the effective price of the base variant to ₹8,249.
Motorola has launched its Moto G24 Power smartphone in India starting at ₹8,999. The budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 14 with the company's own My UX custom skin.
