Moto G34 5G complete price and specs revealed online ahead of January 9 launch
Motorola's Moto G34 5G will launch in India next week, featuring a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 50MP primary camera, and 5,000 mAh battery.
Motorola has already confirmed that its next generation of G series smartphone, the Moto G34 5G will launch in India at an event next week. The official unveiling is set for January 9 at 12:00 pm IST, and the smartphone will be made available for purchase on both the company's official website and Flipkart.