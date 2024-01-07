Motorola has already confirmed that its next generation of G series smartphone, the Moto G34 5G will launch in India at an event next week. The official unveiling is set for January 9 at 12:00 pm IST, and the smartphone will be made available for purchase on both the company's official website and Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moto G34 5G specifications: According to the specifications revealed on Motorola's official website, the Moto G34 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and paired with an Adreno 619 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

The Moto G34 5G will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will also feature an IP52 water-repellent design and weigh 180g. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the budget smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For all those selfie and video calling needs, there is a 16MP camera on the front of the smartphone.

The G34 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 20W charger included inside the box. In terms of software, the Moto G34 5G will run on My UX, based on the latest Android 14 operating system, and the brand is promising 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades with the smartphone.

Moto G34 5G expected price: According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto G34 5G is likely to be priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the price of the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant hasn't been confirmed yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has already confirmed that the Moto G43 5G will be available in Charcoal Black, Ice Blue and Ocean Green colour variants and the Black colour variant will also come with a vegan leather back.

