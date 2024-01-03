comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 03 2024 15:51:01
  1. ITC share price
  2. 477.30 1.52%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 -3.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 984.25 0.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 781.35 -0.41%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,490.20 -2.92%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Moto G34 5G to debut in India on Jan 9; teased on Flipkart ahead of the launch
Back Back

Moto G34 5G to debut in India on Jan 9; teased on Flipkart ahead of the launch

 Livemint

Moto G34 5G will be unveiled in India on January 9, with availability on Lenovo's official website and Flipkart. The smartphone will have a distinctive vegan leather finish and pricing details are yet to be disclosed.

The Moto G34 5G is said to run on the Android 14 operating system. (FLIPKART)Premium
The Moto G34 5G is said to run on the Android 14 operating system. (FLIPKART)

Moto has revealed that the Moto G34 5G is set to make its debut in India next week, as announced in a post on Wednesday (January 3). Leading up to its launch, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that provides a sneak peek into the handset's specifications. Notably, the Indian variant of the Moto G34 5G will feature an exclusive vegan leather finish. The smartphone is set to run on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, boasting configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Lenovo owned tech giant has disclosed the launch date for the Moto G34 5G in India through a post on platform X. The official unveiling is set for January 9 at 12:00 pm IST, and the smartphone will be made available for purchase on both the company's official website and Flipkart. A dedicated landing page on Flipkart has been established to generate anticipation for the smartphone's arrival, emphasizing its distinctive vegan leather finish. As of now, the pricing details for the device in the country remain undisclosed.

In China, the Moto G34 5G is presently available at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,600) for the singular variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Indian release will include an extra configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The anticipated pricing for the Indian variant is expected to align closely with the pricing structure in China.

According to the information on Flipkart, the Moto G34 5G is said to run on the Android 14 operating system and features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also supports a virtual RAM feature. The claim is made that it is the swiftest 5G handset powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

In the camera department, the phone is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, it boasts a 16MP front camera for selfies. 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 Jan 2024, 05:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App