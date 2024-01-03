Moto G34 5G to debut in India on Jan 9; teased on Flipkart ahead of the launch
Moto G34 5G will be unveiled in India on January 9, with availability on Lenovo's official website and Flipkart. The smartphone will have a distinctive vegan leather finish and pricing details are yet to be disclosed.
Moto has revealed that the Moto G34 5G is set to make its debut in India next week, as announced in a post on Wednesday (January 3). Leading up to its launch, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite that provides a sneak peek into the handset's specifications. Notably, the Indian variant of the Moto G34 5G will feature an exclusive vegan leather finish. The smartphone is set to run on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, boasting configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.