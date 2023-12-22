Motorola has launched its budget 5G smartphone, the Moto G54 5G, in China, adding more ammunition to the growing battle in the budget 5G smartphone segment. Motorola's latest smartphone comes with a lot of great features for its price, including an 18W fast charger, a 50MP rear camera and an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lava Storm 5G launched in India. Check price, specs, introductory offers and more The Moto G34 5G is also expected to be released in Europe soon, while the company hasn't confirmed when the budget smartphone will be released in India.

Moto G34 5G specifications: The Motorola budget phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also comes with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and a microSD card slot to meet additional storage needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moto G34 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ OLED display on the front with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole design, Gizmochina reported. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast charged using the 18W charger included in the box.

In terms of optics, the Moto G34 5G comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera to meet all your selfie and video calling needs. The phone runs on MYUI 6.0 based on Android 14 and the speakers of the Moto G34 5G come with Dolby Atmos support for a more refined audio experience.

Moto G34 5G pricing: The Moto G34 is available in two colour options in the Chinese market: Star Black and Sea Blue and is launched at a price of CNY 999 which roughly translates to ₹11,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.