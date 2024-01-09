Motorola has launched its budget Moto G34 5G smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone was previously launched in China just before Christmas and is now finally making its way to the Indian market.

Motorola G34 5G specifications:

The Moto G34 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with the Adreno 619 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone will come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The memory of the budget smartphone is expandable up to 1Tb via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Motorola G34 5G comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP sensor on the front with an f/2.4 aperture.

The budget smartphone comes with a hybrid dual SIM setup with support for 2 SIM cards for one SIM and one microSD card. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and IP52 splash resistance.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W turbocharging (charger included in the box). The Moto G34 5G runs on the latest Android 14 OS based on Motorola's My UX, which gives users a near-stock Android experience. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also promising 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades with this phone.

Moto G34 5G Pricing:

The latest Motorola phone is priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Moto G34 5G will be available in three colour options: Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, or Ocean Green.

