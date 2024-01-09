Moto G34 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more
Motorola launches budget Moto G34 5G smartphone in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 6.5-inch display. Moto G34 5G features dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging.
Motorola has launched its budget Moto G34 5G smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone was previously launched in China just before Christmas and is now finally making its way to the Indian market.
