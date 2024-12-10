Moto G35 5G with 6.72-inch Full HD+ display launched in India, starts at ₹9,999. All you need to know
The Moto G35 5G, priced at ₹9,999, has launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP camera, and 6.72-inch Full HD+ display. Available from December 16th, it competes with Infinix Hot 50 and iQOO Z9 Lite.
