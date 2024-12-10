Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the Moto G35 5G with a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera and Full HD+ display under a price tag of ₹10,000. It will now compete with the likes of Infinix Hot 50 and iQOO Z9 Lite.

Moto G35 5G price in India:

Moto G35 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It comes in three colourways: Leaf Green, Midnight Black and Guava Red.

The new Motorola smartphone will be available to buy on Flipkart, Motorola's own website and offline outlets from December 16th.

Moto G35 5G launched in India:

The Moto G35 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone's peak brightness is 1,000 nits, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by UNISOC T760 processor based on 6nm process and is paired with the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moto G35 5G runs on Motorola's custom skin based on top of Android 14 and the Lenovo sub-brand is promising 2 years of security patches. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. To the front, there is a 16MP shooter to take selfies and attend video calls.

The phone comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. It also possesses a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. There is an IP52 rating to help protect the phone against water splashes and light rainfall.

