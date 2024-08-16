Moto G45 confirmed to launch on Aug 21: Specifications out on Flipkart - all to know
Motorola will launch its budget smartphone, the Moto G45, on August 21. Key specs include a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device will feature Dolby Atmos, a 50MP dual-camera, and a textured leather back panel.
Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to unveil its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G45, on August 21 at 12 PM. The upcoming launch has been confirmed through a dedicated page on Flipkart, where several key specifications of the device have already been disclosed, leaving little to speculation. The Moto G45 is poised to attract consumers with its powerful chipset, stylish design, and a range of other features that cater to budget-conscious buyers.