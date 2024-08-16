Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to unveil its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G45, on August 21 at 12 PM. The upcoming launch has been confirmed through a dedicated page on Flipkart, where several key specifications of the device have already been disclosed, leaving little to speculation. The Moto G45 is poised to attract consumers with its powerful chipset, stylish design, and a range of other features that cater to budget-conscious buyers.

Moto G45: Specifications Unveiled on Flipkart

The Moto G45 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will feature a 6.5-inch display, offering a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for added durability. Motorola has also highlighted the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, promising enhanced audio quality for users.

In terms of design, the Moto G45 is expected to feature a textured leather back panel, which the company suggests will provide a premium feel. Motorola has previously offered leather finishes on its devices, and this trend appears to be continuing with this budget model. The smartphone will be available in three color options: red, blue, and green. A 50MP dual-camera system is expected to be the centerpiece of the device's rear, as teased in promotional material.

The front of the device will sport a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera, while relatively thicker bezels on the top and bottom edges are evident, which is understandable given the device's budget status. Other details, including battery capacity, remain under wraps, though it is expected that Motorola will include a charger in the retail package, consistent with its recent offerings.

Considering the specs, the Moto G45 is anticipated to be priced around ₹15,000 in India, making it a competitive option in the budget segment. However, the official pricing will be confirmed at the time of launch. The Moto G45 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, and more updates are expected closer to the release date.

