Moto G45 vs Vivo T3 Lite vs Realme C63: Which 5G phone to buy around ₹10,000?

Motorola has stirred the competition in the sub- ₹10,000 segment with the introduction of the Moto G45 5G. Although the phone's official price starts at ₹10,999 in India, it is available at an effective price of ₹9,999 owing to launch offers, aligning it with the prices of two other recently launched 5G phones: the Vivo T3 Lite and the Realme C63. In order to assist readers in selecting their new 5G phone among these three devices, we will delve deeply into the details to outline the pros and cons.

Moto G45 specs

Moto G45 5G boasts a 6.45-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It can reach a peak brightness of 500 nits and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, utilizing a 6nm process, coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU for demanding graphic tasks. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Moto G45 5G is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It ships with Android 14 on board, topped with Motorola's UX skin.. Motorola has promised 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

Vivo T3 Lite specs:

Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. Moreover, users can also expand the storage further by using an up to 1TB microSD card slot.

Camera-wise, the T3 Lite 5G comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

Realme C63 specifications:

Realme C63 features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor and is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The Realme C63 come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 2TB memory expansion via the microSD card slot.

Realme C63 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery supporting 10W quick charge. It runs on Android 14 on top of Realme UI 5.0 and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the device.

For photography, it boasts a 32MP rear camera with a Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor, alongside an 8MP front camera. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Which phone should you buy under ₹ 10,000?

All three phones are available with 4GB RAM/128GB storage in the base variant. The Moto G45 stands out as the more powerful, powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, in contrast to the Dimensity 6300 SoC in the other two devices. The 6s Gen 3 is essentially a rebranded Snapdragon 695, which is also used in the more expensive Moto G85.

Design-wise, Moto also takes the lead with a premium vegan leather finish on the back, as opposed to the plastic and boxy design of the Vivo T3 and Realme C63.

However, Moto's upgrade policy is less generous, offering only one year of OS updates and three years of security patches, compared to the two OS updates and three years of security patches cycle offered by both Vivo and Realme.

