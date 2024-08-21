Moto G45 vs Vivo T3 Lite vs Realme C63: Which 5G phone to buy around ₹10,000?
Motorola's Moto G45 5G, priced effectively at ₹9,999, competes with Vivo T3 Lite and Realme C63. It features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, 6.45-inch HD+ display, and 5,000 mAh battery. Design-wise, it boasts a premium vegan leather finish but offers only one year of OS updates.
Motorola has stirred the competition in the sub- ₹10,000 segment with the introduction of the Moto G45 5G. Although the phone's official price starts at ₹10,999 in India, it is available at an effective price of ₹9,999 owing to launch offers, aligning it with the prices of two other recently launched 5G phones: the Vivo T3 Lite and the Realme C63. In order to assist readers in selecting their new 5G phone among these three devices, we will delve deeply into the details to outline the pros and cons.