Moto G54 5G gets a significant price cut in India. New price, specs, bank offers and more
Motorola has reduced the price of its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India by up to ₹3,000, making it available for under ₹15,000. This comes at a time when several affordable 5G phones have been launched in India from brands like Poco, Realme, Redmi, Oppo, and more.
