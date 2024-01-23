Hello User
Moto G54 5G gets a significant price cut in India. New price, specs, bank offers and more

Livemint

Motorola has reduced the price of its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India by up to 3,000, making it available for under 15,000. This comes at a time when several affordable 5G phones have been launched in India from brands like Poco, Realme, Redmi, Oppo, and more.

The Motorola G54 5G is currently retailing on Amazon at a price tag of 17,790.

Motorola has reduced the price of its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India by up to 3,000, meaning that the vanilla variant is now available for under 15,000. The price cut by Motorola comes at a time when a number of affordable 5G phones have launched in India from brands like Poco, Realme, Redmi, Oppo and more.

The Moto G54 5G was launched in India at a price of 18,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the two variants are now available at a price of 13,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and 15,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

Moto G54 5G specifications:

Moto G54 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G54 comes with dual camera sensors including a 50 MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera. Meanwhile, there's also a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The camera app also comes with all the necessary picture modes including ultra-res video, dual capture, spot color, night vision, macro vision, portrait mode and more. The smartphone is available in 3 colour options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green.

The mid-range smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery on board which can be fast charged via a 33W charger. Moto G54 5G also comes with all the necessary sensors including a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub,e -compass and more.

