Motorola has reduced the price of its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India by up to ₹3,000, meaning that the vanilla variant is now available for under ₹15,000. The price cut by Motorola comes at a time when a number of affordable 5G phones have launched in India from brands like Poco, Realme, Redmi, Oppo and more.

The Moto G54 5G was launched in India at a price of ₹18,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the two variants are now available at a price of ₹13,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and 15,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

Moto G54 5G specifications: Moto G54 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD Display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G54 comes with dual camera sensors including a 50 MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera. Meanwhile, there's also a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The camera app also comes with all the necessary picture modes including ultra-res video, dual capture, spot color, night vision, macro vision, portrait mode and more. The smartphone is available in 3 colour options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green.

The mid-range smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery on board which can be fast charged via a 33W charger. Moto G54 5G also comes with all the necessary sensors including a fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub,e -compass and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

