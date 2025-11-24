Moto G57 Power with 6.7 inch FHD+ display, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs and all you need to know

Moto G57 Power has been launched in India with IP64 rating, FHD+ display and 7,000mAh battery. The phone will take on the likes of Oppo K13, Infinix Note 50s and Vivo T4x in the sub 15,000 price bracket.

Aman Gupta
Updated24 Nov 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Moto G57 Power comes with a 7,000mAh battery

Motorola has launched a new budget phone in its G series, called the Moto G57 Power. The phone comes with an IP64 rating, a Full HD+ 120Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP primary camera. The new budget phone will compete against the likes of Infinix Note 50s, Oppo K13, Realme P3x and Vivo T4x in the sub- 15,000 price point.

Also Read | X launches About This Account to help users identify real profiles: All to know

Moto G57 Power price:

Moto G57 Power 5G comes in three colour options: PANTONE Regatta, PANTONE Corsair and PANTONE Fluidity. The phone is priced at 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, Motorola is offering a 1,000 bank discount or a 1,000 additional exchange discount with SBI and Axis Bank cards. The company is also offering 3 and 6-month no-cost EMI options.

The phone will be available to buy from Flipkart, Motorola's own website and offline stores from 3rd December onwards.

Also Read | You may be using Gemini 3 wrong: Google issues three crucial prompt tips

Moto G57 Power specifications:

Moto G57 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and supports 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics side, the phone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP sensor. Both the rear and front cameras support only 1080p video recording.

View full Image
Moto G57 Power

The phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and support for 30W wired charging. It runs on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 16, and the company has promised one year of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Moto G57 Power comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and dual microphones. Motorola also says that its new phone comes with MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsMoto G57 Power with 6.7 inch FHD+ display, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs and all you need to know
