Moto G62 receives price reduction in India: Check out latest price, offers, more

2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 03:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • The Moto G62 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone provides 128GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

For those contemplating purchasing a mid-range Motorola smartphone, now may be the ideal time to do so. Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has lowered the price of its Moto G62 5G smartphone, available in two variants, both of which have received a price cut.

Moto G62 5G: New price and offers

Launched in August 2022, the Moto G62 5G is available in two RAM versions, 6GB and 8GB, priced at 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. The 6GB RAM variant has been discounted by 2,000 and can now be purchased for 15,999, while the 8GB variant has received a price cut of 5,000, and can be purchased for 16,999. Customers can select from two colour options, Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue, for this 5G-enabled smartphone.

In addition, the smartphone manufacturer is also offering deals to its buyers. Customers purchasing the smartphone via Mobikwik will receive a cashback of 1,000. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank credit card users will receive a discount of 1,000 on the Moto G62.

Moto G62: Specifications

The Moto G62 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone provides 128GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The Moto G62 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display also includes a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola smartphone, which supports 5G, operates on the Android 12 operating system, enhanced with the company's My UX layer.

The Moto G62 supports hybrid dual-SIM and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The mid-range smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The Moto G62 features an IP52 rating, providing the smartphone with splash resistance. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 20W turbocharging.

