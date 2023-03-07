Moto G62 receives price reduction in India: Check out latest price, offers, more

For those contemplating purchasing a mid-range Motorola smartphone, now may be the ideal time to do so. Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has lowered the price of its Moto G62 5G smartphone, available in two variants, both of which have received a price cut.

Moto G62 5G: New price and offers

Launched in August 2022, the Moto G62 5G is available in two RAM versions, 6GB and 8GB, priced at ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively. The 6GB RAM variant has been discounted by ₹2,000 and can now be purchased for ₹15,999, while the 8GB variant has received a price cut of ₹5,000, and can be purchased for ₹16,999. Customers can select from two colour options, Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue, for this 5G-enabled smartphone.

In addition, the smartphone manufacturer is also offering deals to its buyers. Customers purchasing the smartphone via Mobikwik will receive a cashback of ₹1,000. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank credit card users will receive a discount of ₹1,000 on the Moto G62.

Moto G62: Specifications

The Moto G62 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone provides 128GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The Moto G62 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display also includes a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola smartphone, which supports 5G, operates on the Android 12 operating system, enhanced with the company's My UX layer.

The Moto G62 supports hybrid dual-SIM and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The mid-range smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The Moto G62 features an IP52 rating, providing the smartphone with splash resistance. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 20W turbocharging.