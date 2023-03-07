Moto G62 receives price reduction in India: Check out latest price, offers, more

Moto G62 5G: New price and offers

Launched in August 2022, the Moto G62 5G is available in two RAM versions, 6GB and 8GB, priced at ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively. The 6GB RAM variant has been discounted by ₹2,000 and can now be purchased for ₹15,999, while the 8GB variant has received a price cut of ₹5,000, and can be purchased for ₹16,999. Customers can select from two colour options, Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue, for this 5G-enabled smartphone.