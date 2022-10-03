Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

The Moto G72 is priced at ₹18,999 for the sole 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options. This handset will go on sale through Flipkart on October 12 at 12PM.
Motorola launched its Moto G72 in India on Monday. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC under the hood, paired with a 6GB RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is equipped with a 108MP triple back camera setup, along with a 16MP front camera. The Moto G72 runs on Android 12 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.
Moto G72: Price and availability
Interestingly, the smartphone would be sold at an effective price of ₹14,999, which includes limited period launch offers. These include an exchange discount of ₹3,000 and a ₹1,000 instant discount from select banks, as per Motorola.
Moto G72: Specifications
The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G72 runs on Android 12 with the company’s My UX skin on top. The handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.
For optics, the Moto G72 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens. The handset also has an 8MP hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. This smartphone from Moto comes with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.
The Moto G72 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded via a hybrid microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/AGPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
