Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Motorola launched its Moto G72 in India on Monday. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC under the hood, paired with a 6GB RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is equipped with a 108MP triple back camera setup, along with a 16MP front camera. The Moto G72 runs on Android 12 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging.

