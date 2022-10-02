Moto G72 with 108MP camera and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India tomorrow

Moto G72 will be equipped with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers.
Motorola is set to expand its G series smartphone range in India soon. As per a Flipkart webpage, the handset will be unveiled in the country tomorrow i.e. October 3. The landing page also reveals some of the features of the upcoming device. According to it, Moto G72 will be offered in two colour options – Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. The phone will sport a 10-bit pOLED display with in-built fingerprint scanner and will feature a triple camera system on the back. The phone’s screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. It will be a HDR10 display with DCI-P3 colour gamut.
Moto G72 will be equipped with Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers. The smartphone will come powered by 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and run on a near-stock Android 12 operating system. Flipkart page reveals that the device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will feature IP52 water-repellent design.
The smartphone will pack up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Moto G72 will offer a 33watt TurboPower charger and will come with ThinkShield protection. The rear camera will consist of an 108MP primary sensor paired with two other sensors and an LED flash. There will be a dedicated macro vision mode on the phone.
Meanwhile, the company launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India. It is a flagship smartphone which features a 200 MP primary camera and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The dual-SIM device runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing. The handset supports Dolby Atmos and includes IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
