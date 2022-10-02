Moto G72 with 108MP camera and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India tomorrow

Motorola is set to expand its G series smartphone range in India soon. As per a Flipkart webpage, the handset will be unveiled in the country tomorrow i.e. October 3. The landing page also reveals some of the features of the upcoming device. According to it, Moto G72 will be offered in two colour options – Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. The phone will sport a 10-bit pOLED display with in-built fingerprint scanner and will feature a triple camera system on the back. The phone’s screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. It will be a HDR10 display with DCI-P3 colour gamut.

