Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G comparison: Which one to buy?3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- Starting March 16, the Moto G73 5G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart and select retail stores. The device is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
- While the Poco X5 Pro is offered in two models. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹22,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs ₹24,999.
Motorola has recently launched the Moto G73 5G in India, the latest addition to their budget smartphone lineup. The device is available in two colour options and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, along with dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It gives a strong competition to the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Here is a comparison for you to understand which one to choose.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×