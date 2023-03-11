Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G comparison: Which one to buy?

Motorola has recently launched the Moto G73 5G in India, the latest addition to their budget smartphone lineup. The device is available in two colour options and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, along with dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It gives a strong competition to the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Here is a comparison for you to understand which one to choose.

Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Price

Starting March 16, the Moto G73 5G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart and select retail stores. The device is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is offered in two colours: Lucent White and Midnight Blue.

While the Poco X5 Pro is offered in two models. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹22,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs ₹24,999.

Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Display, storage and OS

Running on Android 13, the Moto G73 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that comes with a promise of up to three years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14. It boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and has 8GB of RAM.

On the other hand, The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers HDR10+ support, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The handset offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Battery

The Moto G73 5G from Motorola boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. While, the Poco X5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67 watt fast charging support. The device also features 5 watt reverse charging.

Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Camera

The Moto G73 5G features a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens.

On the camera front, Poco X5 Pro has a three camera system. There is an 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. Poco says that the rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. It can record full-HD videos at 120fps.

Moto G73 5G vs Poco X5 Pro 5G: Other features

The Moto device comes with a range of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, LTEPP, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has stereo speakers with dual microphones and an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Additionally, it provides high-level security through ThinkShield mobile security.

On the other hand, the handset is IP53 rated and comes with dust and water resistance. Connectivity features on the phone are USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.