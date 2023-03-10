Moto G73 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC launched in India: Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Moto G73 5G in India, the latest addition to their budget smartphone lineup. The device is available in two colour options and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, along with dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM as standard. The device also features a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Additionally, the Moto G73 5G includes ThinkShield mobile security for added protection.

Moto G73 5G: Price in India

Starting March 16, the Moto G73 5G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart and select retail stores. The device is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is offered in two colours: Lucent White and Midnight Blue.

Customers can take advantage of launch offers when purchasing the Moto G73 5G in India. Buyers who use select bank cards will receive a discount of Rs. 2,000. Additionally, Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI card users can opt for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,167.

Back in January, the Moto G73 5G was initially released in the UK with a price of EUR 299 (approximately Rs. 26,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Moto G73 5G: Specifications

Running on Android 13, the Moto G73 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that comes with a promise of up to three years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14. It boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and has 8GB of RAM.

The Moto G73 5G features a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The Moto G73 5G offers 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device comes with a range of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, LTEPP, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has stereo speakers with dual microphones and an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Additionally, it provides high-level security through ThinkShield mobile security.

The Moto G73 5G from Motorola boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. The package includes a compatible charger in the box. The phone's dimensions are 161.42 x 73.84 x 8.29 mm, and it weighs 181 grams.