Moto G73 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC launched in India: Price, specs

Moto G73 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC launched in India: Price, specs2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Motorola has launched the Moto G73 5G in India, the latest addition to their budget smartphone lineup. The device is available in two colour options and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, along with dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM as standard. The device also features a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Additionally, the Moto G73 5G includes ThinkShield mobile security for added protection.
