Moto G77 Power launched in India: Check price, specifications and sale date

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power in India with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, military-grade ratings and Android 16 out of the box.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Motorola smartphone.

Moto G77 Power price in India The Moto G77 Power comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 25,999. The Lenovo sub brand is offering an additional ₹2,000 bank discount using Axis and HDFC Bank account. There is also a Jio offer that bundles an OTT Pass worth Rs. 1,500 at a monthly cost of Rs. 200.

The smartphone will go on sale from 13 July via Flipkart, Motorola India website and leading retail stores.

Moto G77 Power specifications The Moto G77 Power sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Water Touch technology for improved responsiveness with wet hands. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also support for expanding the storage to up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

For optics, the Moto G77 Power features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G77 Power is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging.

The smartphone also comes with stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding and Hi-Res Audio support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4, ThinkShield security and Smart Connect support for cross-device connectivity.

The Moto G77 Power runs Android 16-based Hello UX and is promised to receive one Android OS update along with three years of security updates.