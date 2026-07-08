Subscribe

Moto G77 Power launched in India: Check price, specifications and sale date

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power in India, featuring a 7,000mAh battery, 50MP camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. 

Aman Gupta
Published8 Jul 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Moto G77 power comes at an effective price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,999
Moto G77 power comes at an effective price of ₹23,999
AI Quick Read

Motorola has launched the Moto G77 Power in India with a massive 7,000mAh battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, military-grade ratings and Android 16 out of the box.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Motorola smartphone.

Advertisement

Moto G77 Power price in India

The Moto G77 Power comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 25,999. The Lenovo sub brand is offering an additional 2,000 bank discount using Axis and HDFC Bank account. There is also a Jio offer that bundles an OTT Pass worth Rs. 1,500 at a monthly cost of Rs. 200.

The smartphone will go on sale from 13 July via Flipkart, Motorola India website and leading retail stores.

Moto G77 Power specifications

The Moto G77 Power sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Water Touch technology for improved responsiveness with wet hands. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Advertisement

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also support for expanding the storage to up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

For optics, the Moto G77 Power features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G77 Power is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging.

The smartphone also comes with stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding and Hi-Res Audio support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4, ThinkShield security and Smart Connect support for cross-device connectivity.

Advertisement

The Moto G77 Power runs Android 16-based Hello UX and is promised to receive one Android OS update along with three years of security updates.

FeatureDetails
Display6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness, Display Colour Boost, Water Touch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6400 (6nm)
RAM8GB LPDDR4X (RAM Boost up to 24GB)
Storage128GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with Hello UX
Software Support1 Android OS upgrade, 3 years of security updates
Rear Cameras50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary + 8MP ultra-wide (120° FoV)
Front Camera32MP
Battery7,000mAh
Charging30W TurboPower fast charging, 6W wired reverse charging
DurabilityCorning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H certification, IP64 dust and water resistance
AudioStereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner, Moto Secure, ThinkShield
ColoursPantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Impenetrable
AvailabilitySale starts July 13 via Flipkart, Motorola India and offline retail stores

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsMoto G77 Power launched in India: Check price, specifications and sale date
Advertisement
Read Next Story