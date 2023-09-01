Moto G84 launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC. Check price, specs and more

The Moto G84 5G has been launched in India, featuring a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Android 13.

Moto G84 5G: Price

The Moto G84 5G is exclusively available in India with a sole configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its regular price stands at Rs. 19,999. However, there are two enticing options to save on your purchase. You can avail of a flat Rs. 1,000 discount when using ICICI Bank credit cards, or opt for a Rs. 1,000 reduction through a Flipkart exchange offer. This brings the effective price down to a wallet-friendly Rs. 18,999. Mark your calendar for the release date, which is September 8 at 12 PM IST.

Motorola offers the Moto G84 5G in two striking color choices: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue, both featuring a sleek vegan leather finish. Additionally, there's a Midnight Blue variant with a 3D acrylic glass finish.

Moto G84 5G: Specifications

The Moto G84 5G boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It offers a smooth viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

This smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 13 and offers a commitment from Motorola for one year of Android updates, along with a three-year promise of security patches.

In the camera department, the rear setup consists of a dual-camera system featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33W via a wired connection.

Speaking of durability, it holds an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes. Security is ensured through an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.