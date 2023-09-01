Moto G84 launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC. Check price, specs and more

Moto G84 launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC. Check price, specs and more1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Moto G84 5G launched in India with 6.55-inch pOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Price starts at Rs. 18,999.
The Moto G84 5G has been launched in India, featuring a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Android 13.
